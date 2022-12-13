ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Woman hospitalized after stabbing near Northeast, DC Metro station

WASHINGTON - A woman is hospitalized after being stabbed near a Northeast, D.C. Metro station on Friday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing happened around 2:25 p.m. in the 4500 block of Benning Road, near the Benning Road Metro Station. Police say a woman was stabbed outside...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police make arrest in Southeast DC homicide

WASHINGTON — Police made an arrest Friday in a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead in Southeast D.C. back in October. Around 2:53 a.m., on Oct. 28, members of the 7th District responded to the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. When...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

1 killed, 1 injured after Friday night shooting in Adams Morgan

WASHINGTON - A man was killed, and a woman is recovering, after a shooting in the Adams Morgan area of Northwest, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 1:20 a.m. in 2400 block of 18th Street. Once there, officers found a man and a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Tractor-trailer that overturned on BW Parkway spills potatoes, onions

A tractor-trailer that overturned spilling potatoes and onions on the side of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway shut down the part of the southbound parkway in Cheverly, Maryland, early Friday not far from the split with U.S. 50. The closure disrupted the morning commute for thousands who take the parkway. And it...
CHEVERLY, MD
WUSA9

Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting in Adams Morgan

WASHINGTON — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after a shooting in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 18th Street Northwest, nearby Belmont Road Northwest, around 1:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting involving two people.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train

WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Overturned tractor-trailer causes major delays on Baltimore-Washington Parkway

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - An overturned tractor-trailer carrying potatoes and onions is causing major delays along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in the Hyattsville area. The crashed happened along the southbound lanes inside the beltway between MD-202 and US-50. FOX 5’s Erin Como says minor injuries were reported and that closures and delays...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

5-week-old bulldog puppy stolen during Southeast DC break-in

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Police are searching for a 5-week-old bulldog puppy that was stolen from a Southwest, D.C. residence. DC Police say three suspects forced entry into an occupied home in the 100 block of Irvington Street SE around 7:24 p.m. on Thursday. The suspects took out a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Death investigation underway in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in D.C. Wednesday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the body was located near Upshur and 16th St, in Northwest D.C. Officials confirmed the man's body was found around 5 p.m. Very few...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

One dead after Capitol Heights shooting

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — One man was shot and killed in Capitol Heights on Wednesday evening. Police responded to the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike around 9:10 p.m. They found the victim who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police were still investigating hours later. There was no […]
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Bay Net

SERVPRO To Honor Heroic P. G. County Police Officers At First Responder Bowl

LAUREL, Md. – Two Prince George’s County police officers have received a national award for their quick thinking and swift actions in saving the life of a motorist. Corporal Phillip Zonn and Officer First Class Geobani Guerra who will be honored at the annual SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on December 27, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. The officers were selected as part of a nationwide search to recognize the dedication and hard work of our first responders who put their lives on the line every day.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Video of fight that led to stabbing at Accokeek Academy in Prince George’s County

Video from a fight outside of a Prince George's County school that led to a stabbing was released. https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/student-stabbed-at-accokeek-academy-in-prince-georges-county/. Video of fight that led to stabbing at Accokeek Academy …. Video from a fight outside of a Prince George's County school that led to a stabbing was released. https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/student-stabbed-at-accokeek-academy-in-prince-georges-county/. Cold...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 33-year-old Brooklyn Michael Lynn of D.C. was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after responding to a car accident. Shortly after 2:20 pm, a traffic accident occurred between two cars leaving a gas station on the 2700 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. The suspect was driving one of the cars involved in the accident. The victim was not involved in the crash. There was an altercation following the car accident and the victim somehow became involved in the fight. During this altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect was The post Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Loudoun County on Tuesday night, Virginia State Police (VSP) said. At 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Troopers responded to the Loudoun County crash. According to VSP, a vehicle traveling south on Route 15 crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles at Little Oatlands Lane.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on N. Henry Street in Old Town

A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 100 block of N. Henry Street in Old Town Wednesday night. The incident was reported shortly before 10 p.m. and the driver stayed at the scene. No arrests were made. Police tweeted that the pedestrian was transported...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Shots Fired on Thursday Evening

Montgomery County Police responded to reports of shots fired on Thursday evening in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 1100 block of University Blvd. for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers observed a bullet hole in an apartment unit. No injuries were reported. No suspect is in custody at this time.
WHEATON, MD
DC News Now

4 men arrested in Montgomery County murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9. Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy