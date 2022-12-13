ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmwood Place, OH

WLWT 5

10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area

December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mayor speaks about out-of-state landlords, concerned tenants living in poor conditions

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bad landlords are making housing problems in Cincinnati worse. In one well publicized case, the administration sent a list of 10 demands to a local apartment complex that has failed its residents on several levels that includes going without water for four days over the Thanksgiving holiday. Local 12's Cassy Arsenault spoke with Mayor Aftab Pureval about just how big a problem this is.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Historic train depot set to move to permanent location in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A century-old two-story train station is expected to move on Dec. 20, through the streets of Hamilton and into its new permanent location. Crews plan to roll the train depot more than 1,000 feet along MLK Boulevard until they hit the corner of Maple Avenue. The...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Woman dies after crash in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has died a little more than a week after a head-on crash in Springfield Township. The Hamilton County Coroner says Lois Rafferty, 88, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died Wednesday evening. Springfield Township police say the crash happened on Dec. 6. on Springdale Road...
GREENSBORO, NC
moversmakers.org

Firemen protect Price Hill park goers

Two Cincinnati firefighters who placed themselves between dangerous dogs and park goers were among five firefighters honored for excellence by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. The Dec. 2 event at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel recognized firefighters for valor, administrative excellence, community service and self-improvement. Firefighters Bryan Charles and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

North Pole takes over front yard of Florence home

The North Pole has taken over the front yard of this Northern Kentucky home. Located in the 800 block of Pleasant Valley Road, the display features a Santa’s workshop with moving parts. Santa himself stands atop the display, surrounded by penguins and polar bears. There’s also a large nativity...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

3 southwest Ohio law enforcement agencies receive funding to launch bodycam program

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three southwest Ohio law enforcement agencies are receiving funds to equip their personnel with body cameras. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Middletown Division of Police and Springfield Township Police Department each were awarded funds from Ohio to help cover costs associated with body camera programs, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Friday.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

You Can Own This Former Sayler Park Church Designed by Cincinnati City Hall's Architect

A former church designed by Samuel Hannaford, the same architect behind Cincinnati City Hall, is for sale in Sayler Park. According to the listing, the church at 7340 Kirkwood Lane was built in 1877 in the British Arts and Crafts style and was home to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, later named St. Luke's Episcopal Church. The building overlooks historic Sayler Park and comes with a partial view of the Ohio River.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Husband shot while walking wife home from work in Hartwell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 70-year-old man was shot in a Hartwell neighborhood Thursday while walking home with his wife. Sarah Baker says she and her husband Herman Gibson were walking along Woodbine Avenue around 11:20 p.m. when at least two people stole her bag and shot her husband. “I think...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Police: Man in custody after shooting cousin in Westwood

CINCINNATI — One man is in custody after a shooting in Westwood Friday night. Cincinnati police said officers responded to the 2400 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UC Medical Center, where he is expected to be OK.
CINCINNATI, OH

