ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Nikola Jovic registers first double-digit-scoring game in G League

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Fq6u_0jgQ0qav00
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic reached a season high in scoring Monday while on assignment in the NBA G League, helping the Sioux Falls Skyforce beat the Grand Rapids Gold.

Jovic produced 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in the 89-83 road win. He struggled to shoot, converting 4-of-19 shots, including 1-of-10 from 3-point range, in 39 minutes of action.

The 27th pick was inefficient shooting, but he was once again active on the glass and often pushed the pace on the break. He dropped a couple of nice passes to set up teammates for easy baskets.

Jovic has logged one appearance with the Heat since Nov. 25 as the team is near full strength again. With playing time at a minimum, the Heat opted to send Jovic to Sioux Falls to log extended minutes and stay fresh on the court.

The 19-year-old is averaging nine points, 9.8 rebounds and five assists in four games with the Skyforce. He has hauled in at least 10 rebounds three times and has been active on the defensive end of the floor in the early going.

Despite missing some shots early, Jovic has performed well on assignment with the Skyforce. Above all, the opportunity to play extended minutes should prove to be highly beneficial for Jovic as he transitions to the NBA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Robert Williams III highlights: Celtics center gets 9 points, 5 boards in return vs. Magic

While the Boston Celtics made his return something of a flop as they lost their third game in four tilts on Friday night, dropping a game to a rising Orlando Magic squad 117-109, the return of Boston big man Robert Williams III was a solid one overall, with the Texas A&M alum looking bouncy and locked in — maybe even a little TOO locked in — as he picked up all 3 of his personal fouls in the contest early in his first stint on the floor.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics alum Max Strus on Joe Mazzulla's coaching, their bond, Marcus Smart's DPOY award and more

It’s been a hot minute since Miami Heat wing Max Strus has been a member of the Boston Celtics, but the DePaul alum still remembers his time with the team well despite its comparative brevity. The Celtics Wire caught up with Strus in Mexico City this week as the Heat shooting guard met with the press ahead of Miami’s tilt with the San Antonio Spurs at Mexico City Arena for the first Mexico City Game since before the start of the pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 1 QB in 2024 Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State; Ducks potential contenders

While endless drama currently surrounds the Oregon Ducks and the quarterback position, specifically, when it comes to 5-star QB Dante Moore and his potential flip to UCLA, a new answer might have just become available. Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 ranked QB and No. 1 overall player in the 2024 class, announced on Saturday that he would decommit from the Ohio State Buckeyes, reopening his recruitment. Raiola, a Chandler, Arizona native, has been committed to Ohio State since May of 2022. This is an interesting thing to note for Oregon, with Raiola considering the Ducks before committing to Ohio State. According to...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

188K+
Followers
243K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy