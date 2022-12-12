Nikola Jovic registers first double-digit-scoring game in G League

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic reached a season high in scoring Monday while on assignment in the NBA G League, helping the Sioux Falls Skyforce beat the Grand Rapids Gold.

Jovic produced 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in the 89-83 road win. He struggled to shoot, converting 4-of-19 shots, including 1-of-10 from 3-point range, in 39 minutes of action.

The 27th pick was inefficient shooting, but he was once again active on the glass and often pushed the pace on the break. He dropped a couple of nice passes to set up teammates for easy baskets.

Jovic has logged one appearance with the Heat since Nov. 25 as the team is near full strength again. With playing time at a minimum, the Heat opted to send Jovic to Sioux Falls to log extended minutes and stay fresh on the court.

The 19-year-old is averaging nine points, 9.8 rebounds and five assists in four games with the Skyforce. He has hauled in at least 10 rebounds three times and has been active on the defensive end of the floor in the early going.

Despite missing some shots early, Jovic has performed well on assignment with the Skyforce. Above all, the opportunity to play extended minutes should prove to be highly beneficial for Jovic as he transitions to the NBA.