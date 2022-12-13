ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Murray hurts knee vs. Patriots, carted off field

By DAVID BRANDT
 4 days ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field during the team's first offensive drive after a knee injury Monday night in Arizona's game against the New England Patriots.

The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket on the third play of the game and ran to his right. He tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but instead fell to the grass in obvious pain.

The Cardinals confirmed the knee injury and said the quarterback would not return.

“It's tough,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told “Monday Night Football” at the end of the first quarter. “He'll be out the rest of the game. That's all I know right now. You hate to see that.”

Players from both teams surrounded Murray before he was carted off the field. Backup Colt McCoy entered the game in Murray's place. The 36-year-old McCoy had a 1-1 record as the team's quarterback when Murray was out for two games last month.

Murray is a two-time Pro Bowl selection who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Oklahoma. The 25-year-old signed a $230.5 million contract during the offseason that could keep him with the franchise until 2028.

Murray was playing in his 11th game this season. Coming into Monday's game, he had thrown for 2,359 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Cardinals have been plagued by injuries this season, particularly on the offense. They're missing four of their starting offensive linemen and lost tight end Zach Ertz for the season, also because of a knee injury.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
The Associated Press

Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the Minnesota Vikings gathered in their humbled locker room at halftime in a huge hole, cornerback Patrick Peterson set the tone for an historic escape by promising his offensive teammates the defense would do its part to hold the Indianapolis Colts. “You just need five touchdowns,” Peterson told them. “That’s nothing.” This rally sure was something, though. The Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vikings rally from 33-point halftime deficit to win in NFL’s greatest comeback

Call it a comeback for the ages. Or a monumental collapse. Either way, it was record-breaking. Minnesota rallied from a 33-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime on Saturday, giving the Vikings the biggest comeback in NFL history. Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in the extra period helped the Vikings complete their rally at U.S. Bank Stadium and clinch the NFC North title in coach Kevin O’Connell’s debut season, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AP source: Cubs, SS Dansby Swanson agree to 7-year deal

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson agreed to a seven-year, $177 million contract on Saturday, adding the All-Star shortstop to their rebuilding project. The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical.
CHICAGO, IL
