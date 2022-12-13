Read full article on original website
Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Former Texas teacher leaves record donation for universityAsh JurbergAbilene, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
texashsfootball.com
Hawley Hammers Refugio to Secure First-Ever State Title
Hawley has had a picture of AT&T Stadium hanging in its locker room all year long. That photo served a constant reminder of its 47-12 defeat to Shiner in last year’s 2A Division I State Title Game. But this year, the Bearcats weren’t going to be denied. Senior...
BREAKING: Earthquake near Midland is sensed throughout the Big Country
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At 5:35 p.m. this evening, an earthquake occurred northwest of Midland. UPDATE – According to United States Geological Survey, this earthquake has now been named the fourth strongest earthquake in Texas History It occurred 20.4 km (12.6 miles) northwest of Midland, 50.8 km (31.5 miles) northeast of West Odessa and […]
BREAKING: Pedestrian struck near Abilene High School
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North 6th Street. Around 4:45 this evening, a pedestrian was stuck while in the crosswalk on Mockingbird Lane and did not sustain any fatal injuries. The Abilene Police Department were not able to make a comment on […]
Vehicle hits pedestrian, plows through home in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that plowed through a home in south Abilene Friday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Willis Street and College Street around 1:30 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the pedestrian was crossing over College Street when a car that […]
Motorcyclist seriously injured after getting struck by truck in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after getting struck by a truck in Abilene Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Treadaway Blvd near the intersection of Industrial Blvd around 2:30 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver of the truck was headed north when he turned onto Industrial […]
These 7 Stores Could Make Abilene An Even Better Place To Shop
I've been back in Abilene for about eight months now. The first thing that blew me away when I moved back was how much the city has grown. New businesses popping up in Abilene is a great thing to see. Coming from a bigger city in Texas, I could tell Abilene was quickly becoming a commerce contender.
Noticing more trash in Abilene? Abilene’s Solid Waste Services explains why
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some Abilenians have noticed a lot of trash throughout the Key City, and reached out to KTAB/KRBC or post about this topic on their social media. One Facebook post about it gained a lot of attention, with many people agreeing that the trash problem has gotten out of hand. KTAB/KRBC reached out […]
Cisco Police arrests two Eastland County women for felony vehicle burglary
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Eastland County women were arrested Monday, after reports of vehicle burglaries. Cisco Police Department said shortly after investigations began, 31-year-old Kara Odom of Cisco and 27-year-old Samantha McMorris of Rising Star were arrested. The women were booked into the Eastland County Jail on two felony counts of Burglary of Motor […]
wtaw.com
Electric Fences Coming To Five State Prisons
One way the state prison system plans to address employee shortages is to add electric fences. $28 million dollars of contracts were approved during the December 9, 2022 meeting of the state prison board to install nearly six miles of electric fences as recommended by director Bryan Collier and facilities director Ron Hudson.
‘I knew we were fixing to get it bad’: Eastland couple describes surviving storm that left home destroyed
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- It was just before six in the morning when Toni and Truitt Hart got warning that a tornado might be headed toward their home just southeast of Lake Leon. In a matter of seconds, that warning proved true. “I was standing up by my bed to find my shoes and stuff, and […]
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to […]
Traffic Study: Road work proposal for the expansion of the Key City
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A traffic study presented to Abilene Metropolitan Organization took a look at an additional entry point to the airport, three or more traffic signals in south Abilene and a frontage road addition to Loop 322. This study was conducted to see how the area will handle future growth in the area […]
‘I can no longer be part of a denomination that will not uphold… the doctrine’: Several Abilene churches vote to disaffiliate amid United, Global Methodist split
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Churches of the Methodist denomination have been faced with a vote in recent months, to remain with the United Methodists, or disaffiliate and join the newly established Global Methodists. This split has already affected congregations in all parts of the world, including our Abilene Methodist churches. “St. Paul held it’s vote […]
ktxs.com
Local man arrested, accused of assaulting pregnant person at Abilene apartment complex
ABILENE, Texas — A local man has been arrested for assaulting a pregnant person. According to an arrest report, police responded to a northside apartment complex Tuesday in the 2900 Block of Old Anson Road to assist the Taylor County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said they saw a vehicle pull...
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need info on convenience store robbery
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need the public’s help getting information on a convenience store robbery. The robbery happened at a store on the 3200 block of S 14th Street November 21. Surveillance video shows a suspect dressed in dark clothing, including a hooded shirt, enter the store then go behind the counter while […]
colemantoday.com
New Housing Subdivision to be Built in Coleman
A new housing development subdivision is in the works for the City of Coleman, the first significant housing development to occur in the City of Coleman in approximately 40 years. Thursday night, December 15, 2022 in a meeting of the Coleman City Council, the Council voted in favor to approve a Preliminary Plat for the Triangle Addition, 63.87 acres. According to the City of Coleman, Warren Ventures has been working with Jacob and Martin Engineering to develop the land which is on the east side of Coleman, between Guadalupe Street and the Highway 84 Bypass. The land was purchased with the intent to develop an area for new, single-family residential construction. The City Staff has been working closely with engineers from Jacob and Martin on the Preliminary Plat and are satisfied that all requirements have been met. This is the first step in developing the property and will be the basis for the preparation of the Final Plats which will be prepared for each phase of the project. Engineers anticipate having a Final Plat ready for consideration in February with construction on infrastructure extensions beginning shortly thereafter. “The first phase of the development will be approximately 25 homes. If you’re looking at the plat map, that’s going to be on the northern end from around First Street to around Third Street,” said James King, Assistant City Manager. The Council approved the Preliminary Plat 5 for, 0 against.
APD begins DWI enforcement program in hopes to curb traffic fatalities
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As the deadliest year on Abilene roads comes to a close, the Abilene Police Department (APD) and the Texas Department of Transportation will conduct grant funded selective traffic enforcement programs. This program will begin Monday, December 19, and will target drunk drivers and other traffic offenders, according to a press release […]
