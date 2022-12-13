ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4. Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones. The ongoing investigation has included the forensic examination...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Search warrant leads to five arrests in Fairbury

FAIRBURY, NE — Authorities in Fairbury began their Friday by taking several people into custody while executing a search warrant. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Nick Georgi, deputies used the warrant to search a home at 1022 B Street in Fairbury just before 8 a.m. Police say they found...
FAIRBURY, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman charged after allegedly leaving 5 cats abandoned in apartment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman faces up to four years in prison and $20,000 in fines for animal neglect charges. Natea Kent, 26, of Omaha, appeared in Douglas County Court Friday morning and was formally charged with two felony counts of abandon/cruelty animal neglect resulting in death. Each charge can result in up to two years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Suspects try stealing ATM with stolen truck in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after suspects tried stealing an ATM with a stolen truck in northeast Lincoln. Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday officers were dispatched to Pinnacle Bank, off 27th Street and Folkways Boulevard, on an ATM tamper alarm. According to LPD, the ATM...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

No indictment in February shooting involving Cass County deputy

The entire incident began on I-80 near the Highway 6 exit and ended on I-80 between the Elm Creek and Overton exists.
CASS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska troopers arrest trucker after pursuit, standoff

BEATRICE - One person is in custody following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Trooper, a pursuit, and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80. The incident started at about 5:10 p.m., after NSP had received information regarding a semi pulling a flatbed trailer, driving recklessly on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. A trooper observed the semi and attempted a traffic stop.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Reward offered in Omaha police search for beauty shop bandit

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are on the search for a beauty shop bandit. It happened at a beauty store near 72nd and Jones streets Monday night. Investigators said the thief rushed in with a handgun already pointed at the clerk, demanding that she give him the money from the register.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Bond set at $10 million for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Court judge allowed bond for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott at his court appearance on Friday afternoon. Scott, 47, was transported back to Nebraska after fleeing to Central America; he was spotted in Belize earlier this month, then transported to Houston before being brought back to Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

CORRECT: Large Grass Fire in Northeastern Lancaster County

The flames broke out just after 8:45 p.m. on the south side of I-80, just west of the Highway 6 exit. November 2022 highest total for auto thefts in Lincoln. According to LPD, the department experienced the highest monthly total for auto thefts with 109 reported during November.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Victim in fatal crash on Highway 6 identified

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office identified an 18-year-old who died following a head-on crash Friday morning. It happened near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly, shortly before 11 a.m. According to LSO, the investigation indicates that a westbound 2017 Volkswagen Jetta crossed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Minor traffic offenders in Fremont get Christmas cash surprise from police

FREMONT, Neb. — Minor traffic offenders found a pleasant surprise from Fremont police. Instead of issuing tickets, officers handed out Christmas cards filled with cash. For the past nine holiday seasons, the Fremont Police Department has traded in its traffic tickets for cash cards. "It's a great interaction between...
FREMONT, NE
1011now.com

Community Corrections Center – Lincoln reports missing inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Keith Duckett did not return to the facility tonight from his job in the community. Duckett started his sentence on April 19, 2021. He was sentenced to four to 10 years...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Papillion police officer recovering after dog bite

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Papillion police officer was sent to the hospital Thursday night after being bitten by a dog while responding to a call. Papillion Police tells 6 News an officer was performing a welfare check. When the homeowner opened her door for the officer, a dog came out and bit the officer multiple times in both arms and legs.
OMAHA, NE

