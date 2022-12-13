OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman faces up to four years in prison and $20,000 in fines for animal neglect charges. Natea Kent, 26, of Omaha, appeared in Douglas County Court Friday morning and was formally charged with two felony counts of abandon/cruelty animal neglect resulting in death. Each charge can result in up to two years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO