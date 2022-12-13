Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Phillip Simpson added to coaching staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano trending towards HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Malik Hornsby visiting HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands prediction for RB Kyron JonesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4. Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones. The ongoing investigation has included the forensic examination...
News Channel Nebraska
Search warrant leads to five arrests in Fairbury
FAIRBURY, NE — Authorities in Fairbury began their Friday by taking several people into custody while executing a search warrant. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Nick Georgi, deputies used the warrant to search a home at 1022 B Street in Fairbury just before 8 a.m. Police say they found...
Nebraska men arrested on theft, drug charges in Stanton County
Two men were arrested in a stolen pickup truck after they were pulled over due to speeding on Highway 275 near Stanton, Neb.
WOWT
Omaha woman charged after allegedly leaving 5 cats abandoned in apartment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman faces up to four years in prison and $20,000 in fines for animal neglect charges. Natea Kent, 26, of Omaha, appeared in Douglas County Court Friday morning and was formally charged with two felony counts of abandon/cruelty animal neglect resulting in death. Each charge can result in up to two years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
Police identify Omaha 18-year-old killed in crash with semi on Friday
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old from Omaha and seriously injured another man on Friday.
WOWT
Suspects try stealing ATM with stolen truck in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after suspects tried stealing an ATM with a stolen truck in northeast Lincoln. Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday officers were dispatched to Pinnacle Bank, off 27th Street and Folkways Boulevard, on an ATM tamper alarm. According to LPD, the ATM...
klkntv.com
Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run, chase and standoff on I-80 in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A state trooper was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday evening. More than three hours later and 157 miles to the west, the driver was arrested, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. About 5:10 p.m., a trooper stopped a semi for driving recklessly on Interstate 80...
1011now.com
No indictment in February shooting involving Cass County deputy
The entire incident began on I-80 near the Highway 6 exit and ended on I-80 between the Elm Creek and Overton exists. You can submit your Good News Friday photos on our website and 1011NOW app. Foodie Friday: John Chapo Edition. Updated: 3 hours ago. Lana’s Pinwheels: 5-6 tortillas (depending...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska troopers arrest trucker after pursuit, standoff
BEATRICE - One person is in custody following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Trooper, a pursuit, and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80. The incident started at about 5:10 p.m., after NSP had received information regarding a semi pulling a flatbed trailer, driving recklessly on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. A trooper observed the semi and attempted a traffic stop.
KETV.com
Reckless semitruck driver arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A reckless semitruck driver hit a Nebraska State Patrol vehicle and then led troopers on a chase Thursday, which ended after an hourlong standoff on Interstate 80. Around 5:10 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol said they received a call about a semi that was driving...
KETV.com
Reward offered in Omaha police search for beauty shop bandit
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are on the search for a beauty shop bandit. It happened at a beauty store near 72nd and Jones streets Monday night. Investigators said the thief rushed in with a handgun already pointed at the clerk, demanding that she give him the money from the register.
KETV.com
Omaha man seriously injured in stabbing, carjacked at knife and gunpoint
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one man is seriously injured after getting carjacked and stabbed Wednesday night. Around 5:30 p.m., authorities said they responded to reports of a stabbing and carjacking at a Travel Inn near 108th and M streets. The male victim was carjacked at knife and...
1011now.com
Bond set at $10 million for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Court judge allowed bond for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott at his court appearance on Friday afternoon. Scott, 47, was transported back to Nebraska after fleeing to Central America; he was spotted in Belize earlier this month, then transported to Houston before being brought back to Omaha.
KETV.com
Papillion police officer hospitalized Thursday after dog bites her multiple times
PAPILLION, Neb. — A Papillion police officer is hospitalized Thursday after a dog bit her multiple times while she was responding to a call. The Papillion Police Department said the officer was performing a well-being check at a residence, located near Hickory Hill Road and Lexington Lane, around 11:26 a.m.
1011now.com
CORRECT: Large Grass Fire in Northeastern Lancaster County
The flames broke out just after 8:45 p.m. on the south side of I-80, just west of the Highway 6 exit. November 2022 highest total for auto thefts in Lincoln. According to LPD, the department experienced the highest monthly total for auto thefts with 109 reported during November. Holiday gift...
1011now.com
Victim in fatal crash on Highway 6 identified
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office identified an 18-year-old who died following a head-on crash Friday morning. It happened near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly, shortly before 11 a.m. According to LSO, the investigation indicates that a westbound 2017 Volkswagen Jetta crossed...
KETV.com
Minor traffic offenders in Fremont get Christmas cash surprise from police
FREMONT, Neb. — Minor traffic offenders found a pleasant surprise from Fremont police. Instead of issuing tickets, officers handed out Christmas cards filled with cash. For the past nine holiday seasons, the Fremont Police Department has traded in its traffic tickets for cash cards. "It's a great interaction between...
1011now.com
Community Corrections Center – Lincoln reports missing inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Keith Duckett did not return to the facility tonight from his job in the community. Duckett started his sentence on April 19, 2021. He was sentenced to four to 10 years...
1011now.com
Papillion police officer recovering after dog bite
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Papillion police officer was sent to the hospital Thursday night after being bitten by a dog while responding to a call. Papillion Police tells 6 News an officer was performing a welfare check. When the homeowner opened her door for the officer, a dog came out and bit the officer multiple times in both arms and legs.
WOWT
‘Business as usual’: Omaha diner operates despite car crashing into its wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Harold’s Koffee House has been around North Omaha for 60 years. It’s recognized as a spot that people can rely on to feel at home. However, Thursday morning that feeling suddenly changed, just as business was ramping up. “The restaurant was about maybe half...
Comments / 0