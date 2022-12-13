Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Packers QB Says ‘No Thanks’ to Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have two quarterbacks on the current roster and practice squad, Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens. Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals plucked QB3 David Blough from Minnesota’s practice squad after Kyler Murray was lost for the remainder of the season. So, the Vikings are apparently in...
Cardinals Steal Veteran Vikings QB
The Arizona Cardinals are as close to mathematical elimination from the postseason as a team can possibly be, but with Kyler Murray out for the remainder of the season, a contingency plan was evidently necessary. And that plan came from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, as Cardinals general manager Steve...
Popular NFL Analyst Identifies Vikings Main Defensive Problem
Popular NFL Analyst Identifies Vikings Main Defensive Problem. While boasting a chic 10-3 record through 14 weeks, the Minnesota Vikings somehow own the NFL’s worst defense via yards allowed to opponents. The Vikings stop the run reasonably well but leak like a sieve in the secondary. Naturally, for a...
Vikings Sign a New Sheldon
He isn’t quite Sheldon Richardson from iterations of Vikings past, but his name is Sheldon, and he plays defensive tackle. That’s right. The Vikings welcomed a different Sheldon to the roster on Wednesday — Sheldon Day, a defender who last played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
If You Think the Colts Are a Terrible Football Team, You Are Wrong.
If You Think the Colts Are a Terrible Football Team, You Are Wrong. The Dallas Cowboys disemboweled the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, 54-19, and accordingly, the assumption is that Jeff Saturday’s team is terrible. Well, the Colts were dreadful in that game, but they’re not the 2017 Cleveland Browns — or anything close to it.
Here's how the Packers can be eliminated before playing on Christmas
The Green Bay Packers got some help during the bye week and are now entering Week 15 with renewed hope of a late playoff push over the final four weeks of the 2022 season. Is it a long shot? Of course. But the Packers have a real chance of making it happen if Matt LaFleur’s team can win out against the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
So, How Many More Games Will These Vikings Win?
Back in the middle of August, when the 2022 NFL season was set to get underway, I suggested the Minnesota Vikings would go 12-5 on the season. Now with just four games left and that entirely a possible result, what will the final win total actually be?. To date, only...
Football World Reacts To Drew Brees' New Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is officially getting into the coaching game. Brees, 43, has officially accepted an interim coaching assistant job at Purdue, his alma mater. The NFL legend will join the staff to help the Boilermakers prepare for the Citrus Bowl vs. the Tigers of ...
Detroit Lions land No. 1 pick in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
How could the Detroit Lions land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?Proposed Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Trade:. We are in mid-December, and believe it or not, our Detroit Lions are still in the NFL playoff hunt. Repeat, with just four games remaining the Lions still have a shot at making the playoffs! With that being said, Todd McShay has released his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft, which means it is open season for all things regarding the 2023 Draft. In my opinion, the Lions should do whatever they can to land the No. 1 overall pick so they can select Will Anderson out of Alabama.
Danielle Hunter Pops Up on the Vikings Injury Report
On the Wednesday Vikings injury report, there’s some good and bad news. First off, the good news is that the only player that missed practice entirely was CB Cam Dantzler, missing his second straight day with an illness. Additionally, Harrison Smith practiced in full on Wednesday with his neck...
Vikings Fans Become Rowdy Seahawks Fans on Thursday Night
Vikings Fans Become Rowdy Seahawks Fans on Thursday Night. The footsteps you, the Minnesota Vikings fan, hear are those belonging to the San Francisco 49ers and their suddenly-hot modus operandi following the Christian McCaffrey trade. That’s right. San Francisco has won six consecutive games after a greasy 3-4 start to...
Why the Vikings Absolutely Have to Beat the Colts
The Minnesota Vikings (10-3) are four-point favorites to defeat the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) on Saturday, a smallish point spread considering Minnesota is about six games better than Indianapolis. Still, oddsmakers don’t have much faith in the Vikings, chiefly because of the team’s -1 point differential through 13 games. Vikings opponents have collectively outscored them by one point — if that can be believed.
Ed Donatell’s Quotes Don’t Express a Desire for Change, but the Vikings Actions Do
Following the Minnesota Vikings demoralizing 34-23 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, one thing seemed clear among fans: changes needed to be made on the defensive side of the ball. Well, Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell spoke this week on his thoughts on the defense, and it became obvious that he doesn’t seem to want to see change to that side of the ball.
Week 15 NFL Picks: The 25-Year Drought Comes to an End
Lions -2 (W) Vikings/Lions O43 points (W) Browns/Bengals U47 points (W) The San Francisco 49ers have gotten off to a roaring start with Brock Purdy as their quarterback. On the other side, the Seahawks have gone into a freefall, losing three of their last four games. This includes a loss to the Carolina Panthers this past weekend.https://09be26e77a1accc49ba24a463c197e1f.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html.
How Would the Vikings Have Fared Against the Colts in Super Bowl 44?
How Would the Vikings Have Fared Against the Colts in Super Bowl 44?. It has been 46 years since the Minnesota Vikings last appeared in the Super Bowl. Three times they have come very close since (1987, 1998, and 2009). All three games were decided by one score. In 2009,...
Vikings Inactives: Week 15
The Minnesota Vikings have released their inactives list for Week 15, and among the five players that won’t suit up is included starting center Garrett Bradbury. This will be the second consecutive week that Bradbury sits out with a back injury. Here’s the full list:. CB Kalon Barnes.
The ‘Other’ Important Race for Justin Jefferson
The ‘Other’ Important Race for Justin Jefferson. Through 14 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson has tallied 1,500 yards. He’s just 40 yards clear of Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, and he’d love to chase down Calvin Johnson’s single-season record. Winning another race could help to accomplish all of those goals.
Explained: The Interesting State of the Vikings thru 14 Weeks
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: The Interesting State of the Vikings thru 14 Weeks. This is Episode 178 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings through 14 weeks. Particularly, the loss in...
