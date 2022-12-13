ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed

Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
Jimmie Allen Posts Emotional Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Country music star Jimmie Allen is adding his voice to the many who have shared their thoughts after the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. A couple of news outlets reported that Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Allen headed over to Instagram, where he posted this video along with a touching, emotional caption.
Eagles Make Their YouTube Debut With Eight Remastered Videos

Although they’re one of America’s most lauded bands of all time, the Eagles have never had their music videos on YouTube, until now. Now, fans of the classic rock band can stream eight of their iconic music videos on the platform. In addition, the remastered videos are from the band’s official archives.
Brad Paisley, Garth Brooks & More to Perform at ‘Grammy Salute’ to Paul Simon

CBS will air its much-anticipated salute to Paul Simon next week, with the special featuring country superstars Garth Brooks and Brad Paisley. Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to Paul Simon airs Dec. 21, per Yahoo. It’s two hours of quality music, running 9 to 11 p.m. Eastern. And it’s all part of the network’s holiday collection of programming. You can stream it the next day on Paramount+.
Breland Opens Up About Making His Debut on ‘The Voice’

Season 22 of the music-themed TV show The Voice wrapped up last night. It was a star-studded affair, with a big-time lineup of celebrity performers adding some extra sizzle to the season finale. An artist with one of the most unique sounds in music, Breland, was a part of the show. He recently shared his thoughts about the experience with Fox News.
CMT Announces ‘Campfire Sessions’ Christmas Edition Featuring Tracy Lawrence, Jon Pardi & More

It’s hard to beat the feeling of gathering around a fire while someone picks and sings a few good songs. Unfortunately, when the temperature starts to dip, breaking out the guitars and singing a few around the fire pit isn’t as practical. Luckily, we have CMT’s Campfire Sessions to hold us over until it warms up again. This year, the network is bringing a handful of country singers together for a special Christmas episode of Campfire Sessions.
