Read full article on original website
Related
Exploring The 2022 Billboard Country Music Charts
When it comes to the country music industry, radio charts have long dominated the conversation when it comes to systematically... The post Exploring The 2022 Billboard Country Music Charts appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Officially Releases His First Country Music Song
Actor turned legitimate cowboy singer Luke Grimes officially released his first country music song earlier today. The 38-year-old rose to stardom for his role in Yellowstone, but his resume also includes roles in American Sniper and The Magnificent Seven amongst a long list of other movies. Just last week he...
Best-Selling Digital Country Songs of 2022 Revealed: Breakout Artist Holds Two Top Spots
The end of 2022 is on its way, its approach heralded by the avalanche of Spotify Wrapped posts and the constant repeat of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey. Not that there’s anything wrong with Mariah or her Christmas hit, it’s just a fact that you can’t walk into any store or turn on any radio without hearing it.
‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed
Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
Luke Combs Releases Acoustic Version of ‘Going, Going, Gone’
It’s no secret that Luke Combs is more than generous when it comes to his fans. For instance, earlier this... The post Luke Combs Releases Acoustic Version of ‘Going, Going, Gone’ appeared first on Outsider.
Jimmie Allen Posts Emotional Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
Country music star Jimmie Allen is adding his voice to the many who have shared their thoughts after the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. A couple of news outlets reported that Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Allen headed over to Instagram, where he posted this video along with a touching, emotional caption.
ERNEST Readies New Album ‘Two Dozen Roses’ for 2023 Release
2022 was a huge year for ERNEST. He landed three chart-toppers as a songwriter for a total of seven. He... The post ERNEST Readies New Album ‘Two Dozen Roses’ for 2023 Release appeared first on Outsider.
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Daughters Dress Up in ‘The Godfather’ Costumes: PHOTOS
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill love it when their daughters head back to the family home for the holidays. It gives them a reason to dress up. Literally. The Hill-McGraw gang can be called overly dramatic, and it’s a compliment. All five have entertainment coursing through their veins. Like that that time earlier this week when they all dressed up as gangsters.
Eagles Make Their YouTube Debut With Eight Remastered Videos
Although they’re one of America’s most lauded bands of all time, the Eagles have never had their music videos on YouTube, until now. Now, fans of the classic rock band can stream eight of their iconic music videos on the platform. In addition, the remastered videos are from the band’s official archives.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Reveals What Had Gwen Stefani ‘Sobbing’ During Season 22 Finale
Last night’s The Voice Season 22 finale marked the end of an era—it was the last time that Blake Shelton and his new wife Gwen Stefani will ever co-host together. Shelton has one year left with the series before he hands over his chair and moves on with his career. While Stefani will likely remain, she is not judging next year.
Parker McCollum Previews Unreleased Song ‘Lessons From An Old Man’
Like a fine wine or barrel-aged bourbon, Parker McCollum’s music just seems to be getting better with time and seasoning. He just shared a preview for an unreleased heater titled Lessons From An Old Man. The nostalgic-sounding new song just might wind up being pure country music gold. Comparing...
Brad Paisley, Garth Brooks & More to Perform at ‘Grammy Salute’ to Paul Simon
CBS will air its much-anticipated salute to Paul Simon next week, with the special featuring country superstars Garth Brooks and Brad Paisley. Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to Paul Simon airs Dec. 21, per Yahoo. It’s two hours of quality music, running 9 to 11 p.m. Eastern. And it’s all part of the network’s holiday collection of programming. You can stream it the next day on Paramount+.
Miley Cyrus Reveals If She’d Play Dolly Parton in a Biopic
With more biopics hitting theaters, acquiring minds would like to know if Miley Cyrus would ever consider playing her godmother,... The post Miley Cyrus Reveals If She’d Play Dolly Parton in a Biopic appeared first on Outsider.
Kelsea Ballerini Speaks Out About Decision to End Her Marriage to Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini shared more details about her recent divorce from fellow country music star Morgan Evans this week. And she made it clear that there was no drama or hard feelings that caused her marriage to crumble. The love was just gone, and she realized she was “dishonoring” herself by staying.
Breland Opens Up About Making His Debut on ‘The Voice’
Season 22 of the music-themed TV show The Voice wrapped up last night. It was a star-studded affair, with a big-time lineup of celebrity performers adding some extra sizzle to the season finale. An artist with one of the most unique sounds in music, Breland, was a part of the show. He recently shared his thoughts about the experience with Fox News.
CMT Announces ‘Campfire Sessions’ Christmas Edition Featuring Tracy Lawrence, Jon Pardi & More
It’s hard to beat the feeling of gathering around a fire while someone picks and sings a few good songs. Unfortunately, when the temperature starts to dip, breaking out the guitars and singing a few around the fire pit isn’t as practical. Luckily, we have CMT’s Campfire Sessions to hold us over until it warms up again. This year, the network is bringing a handful of country singers together for a special Christmas episode of Campfire Sessions.
Outsider.com
610K+
Followers
68K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0