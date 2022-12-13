Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Public invited to proposed $99M water hike hearing, Missouri American Water
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s your chance to speak out about a $99-million water rate hike request. The Missouri Public Service Commission will host public hearings on the Missouri American Water Company case. They’ll be online on January 17th and 18th. There will be additional public hearings in-person...
County court operations to close in Joplin until 2023
JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s barely a week left before the big move for County court operations in Joplin. The new courts building is just days away from completion. Court operations in Joplin will shut down as of December 26th for the move into the new facility across the parking lot. Court functions will continue in Carthage during the move, and the new building will officially open for business on January 9th.
Recent change leaves Joplin residents in need of public transit
JOPLIN, Mo. - After Sunshine Lamp Trolley's services were suspended in November, some residents have struggled with getting around town. Watered Gardens Outreach Center Director Doug Gamble says residents at Watered Gardens set goals in life, such as recovery or getting a job. However, the suspension of the Trolley system makes it hard to meet these goals. Gamble says he can see a 'snowball' effect happening as people may be losing jobs because they are not able to get to work.
Jasper County Judge Jerry Holcomb is retiring after decades of service
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Jasper County Judge is saying goodbye, after decades of service in the legal system. Jerry Holcomb started his career as an attorney in 1978. He was chosen as the county’s first family court commissioner in 2006 and was then elected to be a family court judge in 2018.
Webb City, Granby natives among 19 troopers to graduate MSHP Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Nineteen new troopers are set to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy – some of whom are from the area. A graduation ceremony on December 22nd in Jefferson City will be livestreamed as the 115th Recruit Class is sworn in. Four awards for the class will also be presented in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics.
Parsons Land Bank receiving apps for properties below appraisal price
PARSONS, Kans. — You now have a chance to enhance your property ownership in southeast Kansas. Applications are now available for two properties in Parsons — containing structures — owned by the Parsons Land Bank. Both are located at 1621 Chess Avenue and 2504 Stevens Avenue, respectively. They are originally priced at 75% of the appraisal price and can be negotiable. Land Bank officials will meet in January to set a deadline for receiving those applications.
Joplin BOE announces pick for Board of Education Secretary
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools has announced their pick for the position of Board Education Secretary and Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent. Cheryl Warstler will step into the job in July of next year, one month after her successor, Pat Waldo, retires from the role. Waldo served as Board Secretary for 10 1/2 years, Joplin Schools said in their release.
Troopers release more information on deadly multi-vehicle crash in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - At around 3:30 P.M. on Dec. 16, Oklahoma State Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike near mile marker 321 in Quapaw, Okla. This crash occurred within 10 minutes of a similar crash on the turnpike. Oklahoma Highway Patrolmen released the following...
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
Freeman offers application help with Affordable Care Act
JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is providing assistance for those searching for affordable health insurance for 2023. More specifically, it’s a group called the “Freeman Eligibility Partners.”. It’s a group of six people, trained specifically in how to navigate the Affordable Care Act application process. They...
City employees show off their photography skills
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A downtown Pittsburg business is showing off the photography skills of city employees. An exhibit inside “Root Coffeehouse” is called, “City Photogs” and features the works of 24 city employees. A reception was held there this evening (12/15), where each person had...
Webb City students are sprucin’ doors up with holiday spirit
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Some Webb City students are showing off their holiday spirit. Teams are putting together Christmas themes on doors throughout the Junior High School. There are plenty of Christmas trees and Santas but also Snowmen, The Grinch, Christmas-themed movies, and a reimagining of Santa’s domain as a goat farm. The ideas are both colorful and creative.
Annual Joplin tradition puts wreaths on veteran headstones
JOPLIN, Mo. — The 2nd oldest cemetery in Jasper County received an annual holiday and honorable touch. Wreaths were placed on each of the veterans’ headstones inside Peace Church Cemetery. It’s something done every year by members of the American Legion and the Peace Church Cemetery Association. The...
Joplin officials rededicate Spiva Park after recent discovery
JOPLIN, Mo. - After meticulously cleaning the location, City officials in have recently rededicated Spiva Park Joplin. Family members of the late George A. Spiva recently worked to clean up the flower beds last spring and while doing so, they discovered a mineral bed build in 1966. From removing flowers...
Vehicle travels 80+ feet after going airborne
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8:15 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, Jasper County E-911 were alerted to a crash notification near CR170 and Gum Road. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Sgt B. Helms...
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
Kansas man dies after 3-vehicle crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Friday in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Nissan Quest driven by James M. Snow, 57, Galena, was northbound on South Wood Street one half mile south of Kansas 66 in Galena. The Nissan rear-ended...
Wyandotte Nation donates $100k to NEO simulation lab
MIAMI, Okla.— Today is the final day of the fall semester at NEO A&M in Miami. The nursing program is going into the winter break on a high note. That’s thanks to a recent donation from the Wyandotte Nation of $100,000. The money will be used to update...
Carthage announces newest Parks & Rec. Director
CARTHAGE, Mo. - The City of Carthage today announced that Abi Almandinger will be the new Parks and Recreation Director of Carthage. Ms. Almandinger is a graduate of Missouri Southern State University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Spanish Education. She is a recipient of the ATHENA award...
Parson’s PD is under Elf on the Shelf’s supervision
PARSONS, Kans. — That pesky “Elf on the Shelf” is getting into trouble at a much higher level in southeast Kansas. “Oh, she’s been into all kinds of mischief,” said Lt. Detective Sherri McGuire, Parsons Police Department. “Copper the Elf” is capturing the hearts of...
