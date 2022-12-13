SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Connor Lupiani and Ian Lanoue each earned a pin on Wednesday to lead the Mount Everett wrestling team to a 45-18 win over Monument Mountain. Lupiani pinned Alexander Schindler at the three-minute mark at 120 pounds. At 152, Lanoue pinned Lukas Forouhar-Graff. The Eagles also got...

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO