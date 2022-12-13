ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, NC

WRAL

Police inspect vehicles ahead of Durham parade

Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

‘He truly loved his job’: Brodnax police chief hit, killed by truck after stopping to help struck animal, VA State Police say

BRODNAX, V.A. (WNCN/WRIC) — Virginia State Police said the police chief for Brodnax, a town in Mecklenburg County, has died after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night. State police said Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey had pulled off to the right side of the road on the 200 block of Piney Pond Road/Route 58 to recover the remains of an animal that had been hit in the roadway.
BRODNAX, VA
cbs17

Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL

Fayetteville man taken into custody after nearly six-hour standoff

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that a man has been arrested after a standoff with officers. Police said Friday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information on the location of a wanted suspect at a residence along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive. The subject,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

