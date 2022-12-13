Read full article on original website
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Related
cbs17
Wake Forest police looking for people who stole a generator from Lowe’s
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating individuals who stole a generator from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. The subjects are wanted for questioning in connection with a Nov. 19 larceny at the 11800 Galaxy Drive location....
cbs17
4 sought after theft at Rocky Mount Ulta Beauty store, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said they are looking for suspects who stole items from a store recently. In a news release earlier this week, police said they were hoping to identify “subjects” in several photos. Rocky Mount police released the photos on Tuesday...
WRAL
Police inspect vehicles ahead of Durham parade
Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh. Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh.
cbs17
‘Ultimate tragedy’ – Fundraiser set for family of Cumberland County deputy killed by DWI suspect, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fundraising effort is underway to help the family of a Cumberland County deputy who was killed in the line of duty early Friday. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect just after 2:45 a.m. Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
1 injured after self-inflicted, accidental shooting at Raleigh gun range
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun range was the site of an accidental shooting in Raleigh Thursday night. Police were called to the range, located in the 300 block of Tryon Road, after a person accidentally discharged their weapon, sending a bullet into their leg. The Raleigh police watch...
Franklin County Sheriff's Office ramping up patrols by Franklinton High School after rise in car crashes
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an increase in crashes on the road in front of Franklinton High School is putting the community at risk. The sheriff’s office is taking new speed enforcement action in an attempt to keep parents and students safe. A...
'My heart sank': Raleigh mom gets swindled out of $280 buying gift for son online
RALEIGH, N.C. — With inflation driving up the price of gifts many shoppers are turning to resale sites like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp or Craigslist, but buyer beware. A Raleigh mom was swindled out of $280 while trying to buy a gaming gift for her son. Natalie Lee wishes she...
$10K reward offered for arrest of person involved in death of Home Depot employee in Hillsborough
The Hillsborough Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible in the death of a Home Depot employee. Hillsborough police said employee Gary Rasor died after another man assaulted him on Oct. 18 at...
Rocky Mount Police make arrest in string of armed robberies
Antwane Smith, 48, of Tarboro has been charged in connection to four business robberies in Rocky Mount:
Wake County DA sifts through backlog of murder trials, increasing number of homicides
Before the pandemic, there would be at least one or two murder trials per month at the Wake County Justice Center. Two years later, there is a backlog of trials, and there are more homicides than ever, according to data provided by the city of Raleigh and Wake County. “Right...
cbs17
‘He truly loved his job’: Brodnax police chief hit, killed by truck after stopping to help struck animal, VA State Police say
BRODNAX, V.A. (WNCN/WRIC) — Virginia State Police said the police chief for Brodnax, a town in Mecklenburg County, has died after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night. State police said Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey had pulled off to the right side of the road on the 200 block of Piney Pond Road/Route 58 to recover the remains of an animal that had been hit in the roadway.
'Everybody was just in here enjoying themselves.': Bullet fired into downtown Raleigh business with customers inside
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired into his store with customers inside. "I got a phone call from my bartender and my bartender said ‘the place has been shot," Fleck said. A frightening call no...
cbs17
Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
cbs17
Raleigh honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been about a decade since Troy Olson started Heaven Scent Honey. The company uses bees to pollinate and produce honey throughout the area. However, in a matter of a month Olson said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
cbs17
4 hurt, rescued from vehicle in fiery crash, Town of Chapel Hill says
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Chapel Hill said four people were hurt in a fiery crash Friday night involving one vehicle. At about 9:36 p.m., town officials said officers were called to the crash on Seawell School Road near Smith Middle School. They were told that...
3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
‘Never say not my child:’ Moms bring awareness to fentanyl crisis with Christmas tree in Vance County
Data from the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner's Office show a 300 percent increase in deaths involving the drug between 2016 and 2020.
WRAL
Fayetteville man taken into custody after nearly six-hour standoff
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that a man has been arrested after a standoff with officers. Police said Friday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information on the location of a wanted suspect at a residence along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive. The subject,...
WRAL
Woman arrested after forcing drivers to go to bank, withdraw money at gunpoint in Durham, Orange counties
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Monday arrested a woman linked to two armed robberies. Alicia Inez Moles, 38, was wanted for crimes in Durham and Orange counties that occurred about 12 hours apart on Monday. On 6 a.m. on Monday she asked...
cbs17
Raleigh Fire Department hires full-time psychologist, among the first fire departments in NC to do so
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders face traumatic experiences and emergencies everyday. “Those sights and sounds stick with us throughout our life, so the more those build up, the more sometimes it starts to wear on us,” said Northern Wake Fire Dept. Chaplain and Firefighter Lauren Deer. When...
