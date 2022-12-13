Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Syracuse men’s rowing announces 2023 spring schedule
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse men’s rowing released its schedule for the spring 2023 season on Friday. The Orange completed their fall schedule, where they competed at the Head of the Charles and Princeton Chase. SU opens...
Daily Orange
Syracuse hires Rocky Long, creator of 3-3-5 defense, as defensive coordinator
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Over a week after losing defensive coordinator Tony White to Nebraska, Syracuse has found his replacement: Rocky Long, New Mexico’s defensive coordinator and the creator of the 3-3-5 defensive scheme the Orange have run for the past three seasons.
Daily Orange
Opponent preview: Everything to know about Cornell, SU’s final nonconference opponent
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse extended its winning streak to four with a 15-point victory against Monmouth Monday night. The Hawks entered the game 1-9, but played competitively with SU, even leading several minutes into the second half. The Orange, though, were able to win comfortably behind strong performances from Judah Mintz and Joe Girard III. After starting the season 3-4, the Orange have recovered to a 7-4 record and are projected to win their next four games.
Daily Orange
Syracuse safety Ja’Had Carter enters transfer portal
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ja’Had Carter, a three-year starter at safety for Syracuse, has entered the transfer portal. He’s the ninth SU player to enter the portal so far, and the fourth who was on the depth and saw significant snaps with the Orange.
Daily Orange
Former Syracuse basketball star Louis Orr dies at 64
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Former Syracuse basketball player Louis Orr passed away on Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 64. Orr scored 1,487 points in his career at Syracuse from 1976 to 1980. He was...
Daily Orange
Syracuse field hockey coach Ange Bradley announces retirement
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse field hockey head coach Ange Bradley announced her retirement from coaching, effective Dec. 31, 2022. Bradley coached the Orange for 16 years, winning 75% of her games with a record of 246-82. Overall, Bradley’s career record stands at 381-143-2 including her stints at Goucher (MD) and Richmond.
Daily Orange
Levonte Johnson named finalist for MAC Hermann trophy
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse forward Levonte Johnson was named one of three finalists for the MAC Hermann trophy, the highest individual honor in collegiate soccer. He joins Creighton’s Duncan McGuire and Duke’s Peter Stroud. Johnson is the program’s second finalist for the honor as MLS goalkeeper Alex Bono was named one in 2014.
Daily Orange
Syverud visits Micron headquarters, sets sights on joint academic programs
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud attended Wednesday’s University Senate meeting via Zoom from Boise, Idaho, where he and university administrators met with Micron officials at the company’s headquarters to discuss collaborative programs at SU.
