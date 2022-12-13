ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS 42

Arrest made in Vestavia Hills road rage shooting

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Terald Chambers’ mugshot. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to a road rage shooting on I-65 in Vestavia Hills. Vestavia Hills Police Department detectives arrested Terald Jamal Chambers, 29, on three warrants connected to the shooting Thursday, according to a press […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 16

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 14  domestic violence-3rd degree; Ward Ave. SW  December 15  theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $154  Arrests   No arrests to report.  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Investigators: Birmingham serial rapist used own child as bait

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Investigators say a Birmingham man who was convicted of raping five women in three years used his own child as bait. Quin'darrius Carter pleaded guilty to five counts of rape in a Jefferson County courtroom. Carter's victims were part of a massive sexual assault kit backlog.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Columbiana PD announces death of officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Columbiana Police Department has released the following statement on social media:. It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that the Columbiana Police Department acknowledges the passing of Sgt. Kevin Perry. Sgt. Kevin Perry joined our family in 2016. Sgt. Perry was well-loved and committed to his work. He represented everything a department stood for in his service, bravery, and courage. We send our deepest sympathies to his family. Please keep his family lifted up in prayer as well as his Columbiana Police family during this extremely difficult time.
COLUMBIANA, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham Police arrest man for mail theft, check fraud; offer tips to keep mail safe

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 6, investigators with the Pelham Police Department arrested Rocky Allen Townsend for mail theft and check fraud. Police say Townsend was observed by employees at a Pelham business going through their mailbox and notified the police. Investigators located and arrested Townsend as he was attempting to leave the city.
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is back

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is protecting you from above this Christmas season. Around this time of the year, the aircraft is used mainly to patrol big shopping areas in Shelby County. The helicopter has sensors, cameras and spotlights. The...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Cullman police report spike in thefts, shoplifting

CULLMAN , Ala. (WBMA) — The Cullman Police Department said it is seeing an increase in thefts and shoplifting. Sgt. Adam Clark said that is a common occurrence every year around this time. "Shoplifting is at a high right now," said Clark. Cullman Police Department has posted various surveillance...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Suspect sought in robbery at west Birmingham business

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Birmingham business. The robbery happened Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at EZ Comm at 2254 Bessemer Road. Birmingham police officers learned the suspect asked to see merchandise and then tried to walk out of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

