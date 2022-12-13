Read full article on original website
Small plane crashes on a street in Carrollton, 2 injured
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-engine Mooney M20 plane crashed Monday night in Carrollton. It happened at about 8 p.m. in the area of Hebron Parkway and Province Drive, approximately three miles northwest of the Addison Airport. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane had departed from Abilene Regional Airport and was approaching the Addison Airport when it crashed.The two passengers on board were transported to a local hospital. There is no information on the severity of their injuries.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Killed, Residents Displaced in Fire at Fort Worth Duplex
A woman is dead after a fire broke out at a residence in Fort Worth on Thursday, officials said. According to officials, firefighters responded to the 3100 block of Green Ridge in Southwest Fort Worth at approximately 8:45 p.m. Officials said when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from...
Two killed, one critical following multi-vehicle crash in southwest Dallas
Two people are dead and a third is in the hospital because of a very serious crash in Dallas Thursday night. Police have not said which driver was to blame.
Tow truck crash, fire closes busy stretch of Hwy 114 in Grapevine
Grapevine police are still looking into the cause of Thursday’s crash and fire that closed a very busy stretch of Highway 114 for hours.
fox4news.com
1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
DPS: 27-year-old East Texas woman killed in crash after box truck tire blew out
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 27-year-old East Texas woman was killed in a crash after her vehicle’s tire blew out, which Texas DPS said caused her to lose control of the vehicle. The wreck happened on Tuesday on Interstate 20 five miles west of Canton around 8:30 a.m. Jennifer N. Aparicio, of Wills […]
F-35 ejected after attempted landing at Fort Worth naval air base
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A pilot was ejected during an attempted vertical landing at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth this morning.The aircraft, identified to CBS 11 as an F35 B Model used by the Marine Corps, was in the process of a vertical landing when the nose began to lean forward as the back wheels lifted up. The front of the plane fell into the pavement, and smoke began pouring out of the nose before the pilot was ejected. His parachute deployed and he landed apparently without injury.Fire crews were on the scene shortly after.No word yet on what caused the crash.This is a developing story.
Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
fox4news.com
3 hospitalized after vehicle leaves roadway in Plano crash
PLANO, Texas - A small child was among three people taken to hospitals after a crash in Plano early Sunday morning. The wreck happened on W. 15th Street, near Central Expressway. Plano police said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes, when it...
fox4news.com
103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Hurt After Tornado Damages Businesses, Vehicles and Homes in Grapevine
Five people were hurt Tuesday morning when a tornado spun out of a line of severe thunderstorms in Grapevine damaging several homes and businesses, including a Sam's Club and Grapevine Mills Mall. A Tornado Watch was issued in the area at about 9:12 a.m. with the first warning of a...
KXII.com
Severe storms cause major damages in Leonard
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Just hours after being hit by severe weather, Leonard residents came together to pick up the damages left by Tuesday’s storm. Fannin County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Troy Hudson said, “It started in the Blue Ridge area in Collin County and moved to the Northeast, to Fannin County...”
Report: Pilot ejected in plane crash near Fort Worth Naval Air Station
The condition of the pilot is unknown.
8 Confirmed Tornadoes Touch Down In Texas Causing Widespread Damage
The National Weather Service confirmed eight tornadoes touched down.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Southern U Marching Band Member, Among 3 Killed in Crash, Laid to Rest in Dallas
Drums were a big part of 19-year-old Tyran Williams’ life. It's only fitting his crew from DTX Drumline of Dallas took part in honoring him at his funeral. "All he had to do was show up with his drumsticks and he was happy,” DTX Drumline co-founder Justin Allen said. “So just to have this opportunity to honor him and his legacy means the world to me right now."
fox4news.com
'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine
GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
cbs4local.com
Pedestrian who crossed I-10 dies after getting hit by at least 3 vehicles
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials said the person who crossed I-10 on Saturday died after getting hit by at least three vehicles if not more. Officials have not identified the person who died. The incident happened on I-10 east at the Dallas exit. The vehicles known that...
irvingweekly.com
Teen Murderer Arrested in Dallas, Texas
As previously reported, on Monday, April 4, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 2500 Keeler Street. The victim Salvador Milan, a 17-year-old Latin male, was found in the front passenger seat of a 4-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.
KHOU
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Dallas-area contractor who hired suspect in her killing
DALLAS — The father of the late 7-year-old Athena Strand filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the suspect in her killing, as well as FedEx and the Dallas-based contractor that hired the suspect, according to court documents. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Wise County District Court. Strand's father is...
Body of man, 103, found during Denton exploitation investigation
Denton police believe they recovered the body of a 103-year-old man Wednesday during an investigation into a possible exploitation of an elderly person case. Detectives were contacted last month by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General requesting a welfare check on one of their recipients because they were unable to reach their recipient, the 103-year-old man, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Officers attempted to conduct a welfare concern but were unable to locate the male. Detectives then began an investigation into possible exploitation of an elderly person. They obtained probable cause that this offense was occurring and were granted a search warrant for a home in the 1500 block of Wellington Drive.
