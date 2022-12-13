Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Stevens is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, he has been listed doubtful for the second leg of the back-to-back set on Saturday. Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro would be in line for large minute increases if and when Stevens gets ruled out.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO