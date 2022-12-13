ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

numberfire.com

Spurs starting Jakob Poeltl (knee) on Saturday with minutes restriction

According to head coach Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is starting in Saturday's game versus the Miami Heat with a 20 minutes restriction. Poeltl will make his 21st start at center after he was forced to miss seven games with a knee bruise. numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 28.5 FanDuel points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Kenrich Williams (knee) questionable Saturday for Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams is dealing with a right knee sprain. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (ankle) available Saturday for Heat

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson is dealing with a sprained left ankle. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light from the training staff to take the floor. Our models project...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Udonis Haslem (Achilles) ruled out for Miami's Saturday matchup

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem will not play in Saturday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Haslem will not be active after he was ruled out with an Achilles ailment. Expect Dewayne Dedmon to see more time off the bench on Saturday. Dedmon's projection includes 7.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Romeo Doubs (ankle) not listed on Green Bay's Week 15 injury report

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubts (ankle) is available for Week 15's game against the Los Angeles Rams. After three full practices, Doubs is expected to return from his four game absence with a high ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Rams' defense ranked 23rd (29.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Doubs to score 5.2 FanDuel points.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Josh Giddey (illness) questionable Saturday for Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Giddey is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Lamar Stevens (knee) doubtful for Cavaliers on Saturday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Stevens is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, he has been listed doubtful for the second leg of the back-to-back set on Saturday. Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro would be in line for large minute increases if and when Stevens gets ruled out.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Amir Coffey operating second unit role for Clippers on Saturday

Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Coffey will play off the bench after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Saturday's starter. In 10.3 expected minutes, our models project Coffey to produce 3.7 points,1.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Ayo Dosunmu (pelvic) probable Sunday for Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dosunmu is dealing with a pelvic contusion. He played through it on a minutes restriction Friday, and now, the team has listed him probable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Orlando Robinson (back) will play on Saturday for Miami

Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson is dealing with lower back discomfort. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light from the training staff to take the floor. Our models project Robinson...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Josh Green (elbow) remains out Saturday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green is dealing with a sprained right elbow, which is why he's missed time recently. He'll remain out through the weekend. In 25 games this season, Green is averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds,...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (ankle) downgraded to doubtful for Heat on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Martin was originally deemed questionable to play. Now, due to his sprained left ankle, he has been downgraded to doubtful. Expect him to sit out. In 29 games this season,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Max Strus (shoulder) cleared Saturday for Heat

Miami Heat guard Max Strus will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Strus is dealing with a right shoulder impingement. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Strus for 10.6 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Nikola Jovic (back) cleared for Heat Saturday evening

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Jovic was listed probable coming into the weekend due to back spasms. Now, he has received the green light to take the floor. In 11 games this season, Jovic is averaging 6.4 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) downgraded to questionable for Bucks on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is now considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. The two-time MVP was originally left off the injury report for Saturday's contest, but overnight, he was added as questionable due to left knee soreness. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Hawks starting Onyeka Okongwu for inactive Clint Capela (calf) on Friday

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is starting in Friday's contest against the. Okongwu will make his fourth start this season at center after Clint Capela was sidelined with a right calf strain. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 30th (60.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, our models project Okongwu to score 34.4 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Portland's Trendon Watford (Achilles) available on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (Achilles) is available for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Watford has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Dallas on Friday. Our models expect him to play 13.0 minutes against the Mavericks. Watford's Friday projection includes 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench for Pacers on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nesmith will move to the bench on Friday with Jalen Smith getting the start. Our models expect Nesmith to play 24.0 minutes against Cleveland. Nesmith's Friday projection includes 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

