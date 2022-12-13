Read full article on original website
Knoxville family does their part spreading Hanukkah cheer
Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society asked for the public’s help after they had a litter of puppies test positive for the parvovirus. The shelter has been closed since Thursday following positive tests for the virus. On Saturday, more puppies started to show symptoms. “We need...
61,000 Christmas lights dazzle community with light show
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a Christmas light display that rivals Clark Griswold’s. But, this is no movie. It’s reality. And it’s brought to life by a man with a hobby. “Go big or go home,” said Jacob Burris, the creator of the Muddy Creek...
40 Beagles find their forever homes in time for the holidays
Surveillance video captured a bear in downtown Knoxville. Knoxville Building Authority security camera footage shows a bear strolling the streets and in parking garages. Blount County VFW Post rebuilds, while continuing support for veterans. Updated: 5 hours ago. A severe storm ripped the roof of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post...
Family celebrates new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lillian and Rodney Whittington are looking forward to the future in a new house built for them in Knoxville by Habitat for Humanity. The build is a partnership with the Bank of America to raise awareness about housing challenges in East Tennessee. Lack of affordable options...
Maryville teen fighting against rare disorder to help the homeless
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Bryson Potts looks and acts like a typical teen, but the 14-year-old technically is one in 125,000. He has Kearns-Sayre Syndrome, which is a rare neuromuscular disorder that slowly progresses over time. “It affects my hearing, vision and my muscles,” Potts said. Instead of...
Cold air settles in for the weekend and the week ahead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welcome to Saturday and the cold air that’s settled in for the weekend. Temperatures today will struggle to get out of the 30s in many locations. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Winds usher in colder air and kick off a chilly stretch
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold air arrives with gusty winds, making it feel even colder for a couple of days. We’re tracking an Arctic blast next week, that can bring a change to some snow just ahead of Christmas. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app...
Ben tracks two big rounds of cold - and perhaps some snow falling
WVLT News at 6:00am - VOD - clipped version
Thousands of wreaths to be placed on veteran graves in East Tennessee. Thousands of wreaths will be placed on veterans' graves at all three veteran cemeteries in East Tennessee.
Catch Up Quick
New 3D Technology at Parkwest Medical Center aiding in surgery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Technology is changing the world we know almost every day, and now technology is changing the way surgery is being done here in East Tennessee. Parkwest Medical Center officials said it is the first in Tennessee to have a surgeon do surgery using 3D hologram technology.
Bear sighted in downtown Knoxville garage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bear videos usually come from downtown Gatlinburg, but on Monday, a video captured a bear in downtown Knoxville. In the video, a bear casually strolls across the street near the City-County Building in downtown Knoxville. The video is from Monday morning before dawn and by 7:00...
‘Deeply a part of Zoo Knoxville’ | Iconic rhino euthanized after health fails
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville officials announced the passing of Polly, a Southern white rhinoceros. Polly was euthanized Friday morning because of her failing health. The 54-year-old geriatric rhino was being treated for pain and mobility issues related to her old age, zoo officials said. Her health began to...
Wreaths Across America happening tomorrow
Commencement time in Tennessee: UT graduation ceremonies celebrate unique stories
Lillian and Rodney Whittington are looking forward to the future in a new house built for them in Knoxville by Habitat for Humanity.
Here’s how to avoid rising phone scams
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More phone scams are going around the Maryville area. Police said more people are being targeted, and they want you to know how to avoid falling for them. Maryville Police say people in that area have been the target of phone scams for quite some time....
Did you know Mae Tipton Spurgeon? | KPD found her headstone without a grave
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the Knoxville Police Department announced it had been holding on to a headstone since May. Apparently, a KPD officer found the near-century-old 100-plus pound stone sitting up along North Broadway in front of a business. “The Property Management Unit has comprehensively researched through every...
KUB CEO visits customer for feedback on fiber internet service
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Amie Cohorst, a customer of Knoxville Utilities Board’s new fiber high-speed internet service, got a surprise visit from the CEO of the utility company to get feedback on how the service is helping her. “In terms of the internet, it’s just faster. It’s...
TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced the success of a multi-agency operation dedicated to finding at-risk and missing children in Knox County. Operation Not Forgotten identified at-risk children throughout Knox County and the surrounding area. Certain criteria, such as having a history of being a chronic...
