Packers-Rams Final Injury Report: Donald Out; Linemen Conflicted
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is out for Monday night’s game at the Green Bay Packers.
Mayfield tries to build on momentum as Rams visit Packers
LOS ANGELES RAMS (4-9) at GREEN BAY (5-8) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Packers by 6½ AGAINST THE SPREAD: Rams 5-7-1, Packers 5-8
Video: Bills, Dolphins staff prepare for game amid snowfall
The Bills (10-3) are currently ranked number one in the AFC East, while the Dolphins (8-5) come in at number six.
numberfire.com
Romeo Doubs (ankle) not listed on Green Bay's Week 15 injury report
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubts (ankle) is available for Week 15's game against the Los Angeles Rams. After three full practices, Doubs is expected to return from his four game absence with a high ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Rams' defense ranked 23rd (29.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Doubs to score 5.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Schefter: Eagles will not activate Dallas Goedert (shoulder) off injured reserve, ineligible for Week 15
According to Adam Schefter, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) will not be activated off the injured reserve. While Goedert will not be eligible to play in Week 15's contest against the Chicago Bears, the Eagles' tight end is reportedly on track to return in Week 16. Expect Devonta Smith to see more targets versus a Chicago defense allowing 26.4 FanDuel points per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Kenyan Drake inactive for Week 15's matchup versus Browns
Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake will not play in Week 15's game against the Cleveland Browns. Drake will sit on Saturday after he was designated as inactive. Expect J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to handle Baltimore's backfield touches versus a Cleveland team ranked 30th (25.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) questionable to return for Colts in Week 15
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is considered questionable to return Saturday in the team's Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Taylor hobbled off the field early in the first quarter after suffering an injury. Now, the team has officially deemed him questionable to return for the rest of the afternoon. Deon Jackson and Zack Moss will be the available running backs.
numberfire.com
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers (concussion) questionable for Week 15
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion) is questionable for Week 15's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Meyers was limited on Wednesday, did not practice on Thursday, and was limited again on Friday this week. He will carry the questionable tag into Sunday's showdown with the Raiders. DeVante Parker (concussion) has been ruled out.
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (knee) doubtful for Cavaliers on Saturday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Stevens is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, he has been listed doubtful for the second leg of the back-to-back set on Saturday. Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro would be in line for large minute increases if and when Stevens gets ruled out.
numberfire.com
Josh Green (elbow) remains out Saturday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green is dealing with a sprained right elbow, which is why he's missed time recently. He'll remain out through the weekend. In 25 games this season, Green is averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) questionable for Buccaneers in Week 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 15's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones missed time in practice this week with a knee injury and is questionable to face the Bengals on Sunday. If he is active, our models project him to see 4.4 targets against the Bengals.
numberfire.com
Steelers' Diontae Johnson (hip) DNP on Thursday
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 15's game against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson sat out practice on Thursday but spoke to the media. He also sat out practice last Thursday before playing against the Baltimore Ravens. Assuming this is a similar schedule, he should be back at practice on Friday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Patty Mills (illness) out again for Nets on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Mills is still dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, he has once again been ruled out of action to close out the weekend. In 21 games this season, Mills is averaging...
Dansby Swanson cashes in on career year, signs deal with Cubs
Dansby Swanson put his best foot forward heading into free agency. He turned in the best season of his career in his walk season and was rewarded for it Saturday as he signed a deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Specifics of that deal are not...
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Martin will sit out after he suffered a recent left ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in defensive rating, expect Max Strus to see more minutes on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) out again on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gabriel continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Denver. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Gabriel is...
numberfire.com
Spencer Dinwiddie (injury recovery) out Saturday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Mavericks have ruled Dinwiddie out due to right knee injury recovery. Expect him back out there Monday versus Minnesota. For now, expect more work for Reggie Bullock on the wing.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Jalen Johnson playing bench role on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson will come off the bench after Bogdan Bogdanovic was picked as Friday's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Johnson to record 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (ankle) logs full practice on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Buffalo Bills. Hill was upgraded to a full practice on Wednesday after being limited to start the week on Wednesday. A full practice is an excellent sign that the ankle injury that limited him in Week 14 shouldn't be a factor against Buffalo on Saturday. Our models expect Hill to see 10.2 targets against the Bills.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Steph Curry (shoulder) expected to miss "a few weeks"
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry (shoulder) is expected to miss a few weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Curry suffered a left shoulder injury during Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers. He had an MRI on Thursday, and the results indicate that he will be sidelined for a few weeks while he recovers. With Curry sidelined, Jordan Poole will likely have a larger role, and Donte DiVincenzo could see more minutes.
