Romeo Doubs (ankle) not listed on Green Bay's Week 15 injury report

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubts (ankle) is available for Week 15's game against the Los Angeles Rams. After three full practices, Doubs is expected to return from his four game absence with a high ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Rams' defense ranked 23rd (29.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Doubs to score 5.2 FanDuel points.
GREEN BAY, WI
Schefter: Eagles will not activate Dallas Goedert (shoulder) off injured reserve, ineligible for Week 15

According to Adam Schefter, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) will not be activated off the injured reserve. While Goedert will not be eligible to play in Week 15's contest against the Chicago Bears, the Eagles' tight end is reportedly on track to return in Week 16. Expect Devonta Smith to see more targets versus a Chicago defense allowing 26.4 FanDuel points per game to wideouts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Baltimore's Kenyan Drake inactive for Week 15's matchup versus Browns

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake will not play in Week 15's game against the Cleveland Browns. Drake will sit on Saturday after he was designated as inactive. Expect J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to handle Baltimore's backfield touches versus a Cleveland team ranked 30th (25.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs.
BALTIMORE, MD
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) questionable to return for Colts in Week 15

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is considered questionable to return Saturday in the team's Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Taylor hobbled off the field early in the first quarter after suffering an injury. Now, the team has officially deemed him questionable to return for the rest of the afternoon. Deon Jackson and Zack Moss will be the available running backs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers (concussion) questionable for Week 15

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion) is questionable for Week 15's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Meyers was limited on Wednesday, did not practice on Thursday, and was limited again on Friday this week. He will carry the questionable tag into Sunday's showdown with the Raiders. DeVante Parker (concussion) has been ruled out.
Lamar Stevens (knee) doubtful for Cavaliers on Saturday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Stevens is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, he has been listed doubtful for the second leg of the back-to-back set on Saturday. Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro would be in line for large minute increases if and when Stevens gets ruled out.
CLEVELAND, OH
Josh Green (elbow) remains out Saturday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green is dealing with a sprained right elbow, which is why he's missed time recently. He'll remain out through the weekend. In 25 games this season, Green is averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds,...
DALLAS, TX
Julio Jones (knee) questionable for Buccaneers in Week 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 15's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones missed time in practice this week with a knee injury and is questionable to face the Bengals on Sunday. If he is active, our models project him to see 4.4 targets against the Bengals.
TAMPA, FL
Steelers' Diontae Johnson (hip) DNP on Thursday

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 15's game against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson sat out practice on Thursday but spoke to the media. He also sat out practice last Thursday before playing against the Baltimore Ravens. Assuming this is a similar schedule, he should be back at practice on Friday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Patty Mills (illness) out again for Nets on Sunday

Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Mills is still dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, he has once again been ruled out of action to close out the weekend. In 21 games this season, Mills is averaging...
BROOKLYN, NY
Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) ruled out on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Martin will sit out after he suffered a recent left ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in defensive rating, expect Max Strus to see more minutes on Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) out again on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gabriel continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Denver. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Gabriel is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Spencer Dinwiddie (injury recovery) out Saturday for Dallas

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Mavericks have ruled Dinwiddie out due to right knee injury recovery. Expect him back out there Monday versus Minnesota. For now, expect more work for Reggie Bullock on the wing.
DALLAS, TX
Atlanta's Jalen Johnson playing bench role on Friday

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson will come off the bench after Bogdan Bogdanovic was picked as Friday's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Johnson to record 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
ATLANTA, GA
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (ankle) logs full practice on Wednesday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Buffalo Bills. Hill was upgraded to a full practice on Wednesday after being limited to start the week on Wednesday. A full practice is an excellent sign that the ankle injury that limited him in Week 14 shouldn't be a factor against Buffalo on Saturday. Our models expect Hill to see 10.2 targets against the Bills.
Warriors' Steph Curry (shoulder) expected to miss "a few weeks"

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry (shoulder) is expected to miss a few weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Curry suffered a left shoulder injury during Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers. He had an MRI on Thursday, and the results indicate that he will be sidelined for a few weeks while he recovers. With Curry sidelined, Jordan Poole will likely have a larger role, and Donte DiVincenzo could see more minutes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

