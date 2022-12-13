According to Adam Schefter, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) will not be activated off the injured reserve. While Goedert will not be eligible to play in Week 15's contest against the Chicago Bears, the Eagles' tight end is reportedly on track to return in Week 16. Expect Devonta Smith to see more targets versus a Chicago defense allowing 26.4 FanDuel points per game to wideouts.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO