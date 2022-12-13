ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Spurs starting Jakob Poeltl (knee) on Saturday with minutes restriction

According to head coach Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is starting in Saturday's game versus the Miami Heat with a 20 minutes restriction. Poeltl will make his 21st start at center after he was forced to miss seven games with a knee bruise. numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 28.5 FanDuel points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (back) on Saturday, Taj Gibson to bench

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (back) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Clippers. After sitting one game with back tightness, Porzingis will start at center on Saturday. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project Porzingis to score 43.7 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.9 points, 9.6 rebounds,...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Victor Oladipo (injury management) will play for Miami Saturday evening

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Oladipo was listed probable due to left knee injury management. Now, he has officially been cleared to take the court this weekend. Our models project Oladipo for 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jimmy Butler (injury management) available for Heat on Saturday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Butler was listed probable due to right knee injury management, so this comes as no surprise. He has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Butler for 20.4 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Josh Green (elbow) remains out Saturday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green is dealing with a sprained right elbow, which is why he's missed time recently. He'll remain out through the weekend. In 25 games this season, Green is averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds,...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Kenrich Williams (knee) questionable Saturday for Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams is dealing with a right knee sprain. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Josh Giddey (illness) questionable Saturday for Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Giddey is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Romeo Doubs (ankle) not listed on Green Bay's Week 15 injury report

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubts (ankle) is available for Week 15's game against the Los Angeles Rams. After three full practices, Doubs is expected to return from his four game absence with a high ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Rams' defense ranked 23rd (29.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Doubs to score 5.2 FanDuel points.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Schefter: Eagles will not activate Dallas Goedert (shoulder) off injured reserve, ineligible for Week 15

According to Adam Schefter, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) will not be activated off the injured reserve. While Goedert will not be eligible to play in Week 15's contest against the Chicago Bears, the Eagles' tight end is reportedly on track to return in Week 16. Expect Devonta Smith to see more targets versus a Chicago defense allowing 26.4 FanDuel points per game to wideouts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (ankle) downgraded to doubtful for Heat on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Martin was originally deemed questionable to play. Now, due to his sprained left ankle, he has been downgraded to doubtful. Expect him to sit out. In 29 games this season,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Haywood Highsmith (quad) available Saturday for Miami

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Highsmith is dealing with a left quadriceps contusion. After entering the day iwth a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Highsmith for 6.9 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Tyler Herro (ankle) will play Saturday for Miami

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Herro is dealing with a sprianed left ankle. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus the Spurs. Our models project Herro...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Lamar Stevens (knee) doubtful for Cavaliers on Saturday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Stevens is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, he has been listed doubtful for the second leg of the back-to-back set on Saturday. Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro would be in line for large minute increases if and when Stevens gets ruled out.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Bam Adebayo (ankle) available Saturday for Heat

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is available to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. It seems as though Adebayo's absence will be limited to just the one game. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been upgraded to available despite a sprained left ankle.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) questionable for Thunder on Saturday

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with a lower back contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy