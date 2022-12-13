Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Jakob Poeltl (knee) on Saturday with minutes restriction
According to head coach Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is starting in Saturday's game versus the Miami Heat with a 20 minutes restriction. Poeltl will make his 21st start at center after he was forced to miss seven games with a knee bruise. numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 28.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Kawhi Leonard (injury management) on Saturday, Amir Coffey to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Leonard will make his return after he was held out one game for injury management reasons. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Leonard to score 34.5 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection includes 19.1...
Knicks go for seventh straight win, visit slumping Pacers
It’s been almost a decade since the New York Knicks won consecutive playoff games. But if everything goes as Tom
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (back) on Saturday, Taj Gibson to bench
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (back) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Clippers. After sitting one game with back tightness, Porzingis will start at center on Saturday. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project Porzingis to score 43.7 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.9 points, 9.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (injury management) will play for Miami Saturday evening
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Oladipo was listed probable due to left knee injury management. Now, he has officially been cleared to take the court this weekend. Our models project Oladipo for 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Rams' Aaron Donald out vs. Packers due to ankle injury
Aaron Donald will not play for the Los Angeles Rams against the Packers on Monday night in Green Bay, coach Sean McVay said Saturday.
numberfire.com
Jimmy Butler (injury management) available for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Butler was listed probable due to right knee injury management, so this comes as no surprise. He has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Butler for 20.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Josh Green (elbow) remains out Saturday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green is dealing with a sprained right elbow, which is why he's missed time recently. He'll remain out through the weekend. In 25 games this season, Green is averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Kenrich Williams (knee) questionable Saturday for Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams is dealing with a right knee sprain. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (illness) questionable Saturday for Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Giddey is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Romeo Doubs (ankle) not listed on Green Bay's Week 15 injury report
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubts (ankle) is available for Week 15's game against the Los Angeles Rams. After three full practices, Doubs is expected to return from his four game absence with a high ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Rams' defense ranked 23rd (29.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Doubs to score 5.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Schefter: Eagles will not activate Dallas Goedert (shoulder) off injured reserve, ineligible for Week 15
According to Adam Schefter, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) will not be activated off the injured reserve. While Goedert will not be eligible to play in Week 15's contest against the Chicago Bears, the Eagles' tight end is reportedly on track to return in Week 16. Expect Devonta Smith to see more targets versus a Chicago defense allowing 26.4 FanDuel points per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) downgraded to doubtful for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Martin was originally deemed questionable to play. Now, due to his sprained left ankle, he has been downgraded to doubtful. Expect him to sit out. In 29 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Haywood Highsmith (quad) available Saturday for Miami
Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Highsmith is dealing with a left quadriceps contusion. After entering the day iwth a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Highsmith for 6.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) will play Saturday for Miami
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Herro is dealing with a sprianed left ankle. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus the Spurs. Our models project Herro...
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (knee) doubtful for Cavaliers on Saturday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Stevens is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, he has been listed doubtful for the second leg of the back-to-back set on Saturday. Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro would be in line for large minute increases if and when Stevens gets ruled out.
numberfire.com
Bam Adebayo (ankle) available Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is available to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. It seems as though Adebayo's absence will be limited to just the one game. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been upgraded to available despite a sprained left ankle.
numberfire.com
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) questionable for Thunder on Saturday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with a lower back contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
