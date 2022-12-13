Read full article on original website
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light SpectacularSara CwiertniewiczSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
CBS Sports
College basketball picks, schedule: Predictions for Arizona vs. Tennessee and more Top 25 games Saturday
It might be hard to believe, but the best college basketball Saturday we've had so far and likely will have the rest of this season is underway. That's right, with five games with both teams ranked in the AP Top 25, we'll have have December Madness as teams get ready for a break over the holidays.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Shoots well in return
Adams closed Thursday's 142-101 win over Milwaukee with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal in 21 minutes. Adams turned in an efficient shooting line and swatted away a season-high five shots, with three coming in the first half of Thursday's blowout win. The big man missed Monday's matchup against the Hawks due to an ankle injury, but he looked solid against the Bucks and wasn't required to play a full complement of minutes after Memphis took a large lead into halftime. Adams is averaging 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks over his last five matchups.
CBS Sports
Duncanville vs. North Shore preview, game tracker, live updates: Get high school football scores at MaxPreps
For Duncanville, perhaps the fourth time's the charm in the Texas state football playoffs when they take on North Shore (Houston, Texas) 2022 UIL 6A Division 1 Championship. The sides have met in three of the last four 6A D1 state title games, and North Shore has won them all. This year, Duncanville enters the matchup as the No. 9 team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings, while the Mustangs come in at No. 8.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will sit Saturday
Powell will miss Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left thigh contusion. Powell suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and was deemed doubtful to take the floor Saturday. That is indeed the case, making his next chance to play Monday in Minnesota. Either Christian Wood or JaVale McGee will likely draw the start in his absence.
CBS Sports
National Signing Day 2022: Five college football teams that can make noise in early signing period
The early signing period in college football begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and there is a large contingent of programs that are in a good position to close well as they look to stack their recruiting classes for the 2023 cycle. Whether it was a result of coaching changes, expected NFL departures or early enrollment, more and more players have committed to their respective schools well in advance of next week. Still, the pool of prospects remains loaded with potential top-tier talent that could come in and eventually make an impact.
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice
Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
CBS Sports
Athletics' Deolis Guerra: Returns to Oakland
Guerra (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Monday. Guerra was a fairly prominent contributor out of the Oakland bullpen in 2021, maintaining a 4.11 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 65.2 innings. However, Guerra underwent Tommy John surgery in April and missed the entire 2022 season. He was non-tendered by the club earlier in the offseason and will now have to earn back his spot on the 40-man roster once healthy.
CBS Sports
Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 4 Alabama and No. 15 Gonzaga have played two of the toughest nonconference schedules in college basketball so far this season. Saturday, the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will face each other in the C.M. Newton Classic on CBS in one last showcase game before conference play starts for both teams after Christmas.
