Anaheim, CA

Minka Kelly Spotted Enjoying Romantic Day At Disneyland With Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
mega

Imagine (animatronic) dragons?

Actress Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds were spotted enjoying some quality time in the Happiest Place on Earth, as the pair spent a PDA-filled day at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

Kelly and Reynolds, who were first romantically linked after they were seen heading to dinner in Los Angeles late last month, were spotted sitting arm in arm, kissing on the cheek while walking around the SoCal theme park this past weekend.

mega

The pair kept it cozy and casual during their day at Disney, Kelly staying warm in a long forest green puffer jacket, blue jeans and a black baseball cap, the star completing the look with a pair of white sneakers. Meanwhile, Reynolds paired a gray hoodie with a black bomber jacket and matching shorts, the star adding black Vans sneakers and ankle-length socks.

MINKA KELLY SPARKS ROMANCE RUMORS WITH IMAGINE DRAGONS' DAN REYNOLDS AFTER SPLIT FROM TREVOR NOAH

Kelly and Reynolds’ recent day out comes months after the Friday Night Lights alum called it quits with longtime on-again-off-again beau, comedian Trevor Noah .

mega

" Minka is single now ," an insider close with Kelly spilled back in May, adding that though the pair had “been broken up for a while,” the actress had “the best attitude” when it came to navigating her split with The Daily Show icon .

"She is very happy,” they explained. “She'd rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy."

The former flames first began dating in 2020, a relationship that seemingly got very serious very quickly, one source alleged.

mega

"They're very happy," a source explained as the pair’s romance first made headlines, adding that their new fling was already "a very serious relationship."

TREVOR NOAH & MINKA KELLY SPLIT AFTER 2 YEARS TOGETHER: WHAT WENT WRONG?

"They're making plans for a future together, and it's a very stable relationship," they added. "They've been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple."

Yet it seems Kelly isn’t the only one to have evidently moved on. Earlier this fall, the famous funny man sparked headlines after he was spotted enjoying a night out in New York City with musician Dua Lipa , the pair even sharing a kiss .

