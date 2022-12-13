ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Belleville, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Althoff Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Belleville West High School on December 12, 2022, 23:30:00.

Althoff Catholic High School
Belleville West High School
December 12, 2022
23:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

