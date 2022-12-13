ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Morning accident in Cedar Rapids sends both drivers to the hospital

Linn County emergency crews were called to the intersection of Feather Ridge Road and Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids at 8:30 Thursday morning for two vehicle crash. In the intersection they found a white 2019 Dodge Caravan (Vinton Shellsburg School Bus) and a silver 2003 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup blocking most of Blairsferry Road.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
radiokmzn.com

KEOKUK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR ARRESTED FOR THEFT

SIGOURNEY, IA — On December 13, 2022, the Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Gene Smith (66) was arrested for Theft in the 2nd Degree a Class D Felony based on an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The Office of the State Auditor conducted an audit...
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Two injured in crash involving Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a Vinton-Shellsburg School Bus van on Thursday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said no children were on the school bus van when it happened, but both drivers involved were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Missing Montezuma man found

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies say Charlie Shores has now been found safe. Shores was missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Friday when he left to take his dog on a walk at Diamond Lake.
MONTEZUMA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Former Cedar Rapids safety commissioner, Officer Dave Zahn has passed away

Cedar Rapids police officer and former safety commissioner David Zahn passed away unexpectedly following complications of a recent surgery. Dave was born on September 28, 1963, in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from Kennedy High School and Mt. Mercy University, playing baseball at both schools. Dave served as an officer for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kchanews.com

Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

One Person Killed in Crash East of Cedar Rapids

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after a crash Wednesday morning. Investigators say a utility truck hit an SUV near Highway 13 and Mt. Vernon Road. Authorities received reports of the crash around 7:45 Wednesday morning. The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital and later died of his injuries. His name has not yet been released. The driver of the utility truck was not hurt.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man killed in Benton County wrong-way crash

BENTON CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man died in a crash in Benton County on Sunday night. The Iowa State Patrol identified the man as 21-year-old Tyler Rosenthal. ISP said it happened at about 6:20 p.m. when Rosenthal was driving in the wrong lane on Highway 30. Officials said he hit a semi head-on at the intersection with 14th Avenue.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Suspect in Iowa City parking ramp incident faces additional charges

On Monday, December 12th around 2 pm ICPD responded to the parking ramp for a welfare check. Officers encountered Hunter, a woman, and childen inside the bus depot. Hunter made threatened comments and fled with the woman into the parking ramp. 33-year old Carldale D. Hunter already faced the following...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Emergency Order issued after C6-Zero explosion in Marengo

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Friday issued an Emergency Order to C6-Zero Iowa LLC following an explosion and fire on December 8, 2022. The DNR issued the order saying the facility has a “clear threat to public health and the environment” in the facility’s current condition and the possibility of “another catastrophic event” due to chemicals still inside the building.
MARENGO, IA
WHO 13

1 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 30 in Iowa

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa – One person died in a head-on wrong-way crash in Benton County Sunday night. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and 14th Avenue. That’s in between Tama and Cedar Rapids. According to the ISP, an SUV was […]
BENTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo woman who abused power of attorney to steal from victim sentenced to prison

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa woman has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after abusing her position as an elderly victim’s power of attorney. Court documents say 56-year-old Shanan Smith became the victim’s power of attorney after the victim began to suffer from dementia. Smith began stealing the victim’s money and using it for her own purposes.
WATERLOO, IA

