Read full article on original website
Related
Nationwide Report
37-Year-Old Benjamin Sanders Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash On Mt. Vernon Road (Linn County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday night. The collision involved two vehicles. The accident happened on the corner of Mt. Vernon Road and Highway 13.
cbs2iowa.com
Morning accident in Cedar Rapids sends both drivers to the hospital
Linn County emergency crews were called to the intersection of Feather Ridge Road and Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids at 8:30 Thursday morning for two vehicle crash. In the intersection they found a white 2019 Dodge Caravan (Vinton Shellsburg School Bus) and a silver 2003 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup blocking most of Blairsferry Road.
cbs2iowa.com
Arson arrest made after September house fire in Cedar Rapids
An arrest has been made in relation to a house fire in September that injured a firefighter and a man who lived at the home. Jesse James of Iowa City has been charged with second degree arson for the fire that occurred at 2120 9th St SW on September 29.
radiokmzn.com
KEOKUK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR ARRESTED FOR THEFT
SIGOURNEY, IA — On December 13, 2022, the Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Gene Smith (66) was arrested for Theft in the 2nd Degree a Class D Felony based on an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The Office of the State Auditor conducted an audit...
KCRG.com
Two injured in crash involving Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a Vinton-Shellsburg School Bus van on Thursday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said no children were on the school bus van when it happened, but both drivers involved were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
KCCI.com
Missing Montezuma man found
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies say Charlie Shores has now been found safe. Shores was missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Friday when he left to take his dog on a walk at Diamond Lake.
cbs2iowa.com
Former Cedar Rapids safety commissioner, Officer Dave Zahn has passed away
Cedar Rapids police officer and former safety commissioner David Zahn passed away unexpectedly following complications of a recent surgery. Dave was born on September 28, 1963, in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from Kennedy High School and Mt. Mercy University, playing baseball at both schools. Dave served as an officer for...
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
Victim Identified in Fatal Wednesday Crash at Highway 13 & Mt. Vernon Road
A rush hour accident in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning has left one person dead. A two vehicle accident on the east side of Cedar Rapids was reported to authorities just after 7:45 Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff's Department says they were called to the corner of Highway 13 and...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa DNR issues emergency order detailing violations that caused Marengo plant explosion
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an emergency order against C6-Zero owner Howard Brand. It comes after a massive explosion at the Marengo plant on December 8, that injured ten people and forced evacuations of homes in the area directly around the plant. The DNR says the facility is...
iheart.com
One Person Killed in Crash East of Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after a crash Wednesday morning. Investigators say a utility truck hit an SUV near Highway 13 and Mt. Vernon Road. Authorities received reports of the crash around 7:45 Wednesday morning. The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital and later died of his injuries. His name has not yet been released. The driver of the utility truck was not hurt.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man killed in Benton County wrong-way crash
BENTON CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man died in a crash in Benton County on Sunday night. The Iowa State Patrol identified the man as 21-year-old Tyler Rosenthal. ISP said it happened at about 6:20 p.m. when Rosenthal was driving in the wrong lane on Highway 30. Officials said he hit a semi head-on at the intersection with 14th Avenue.
KCRG.com
Colesburg teen to be honored for saving girl’s life in UTV accident
COLESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A 14-year-old from Colesburg is set to receive one of the 2022 Governor’s Lifesaving Awards for his quick action after an UTV accident in Delaware County earlier this year. March 13, Brody Oberbroeckling was outside in his yard when he saw three girls go by...
cbs2iowa.com
Central City discusses controversial plan to dissolve fire dept. into Linn Co. 3rd Dist.
Linn County — There's some confusion over the future the Central City's Fire Department. They sent out a release last week saying the department was going to be dissolved, and that Linn County's third district crews would be in charge of handling fire calls in town going forward. City...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids water main break closes street, repairs to take 2 weeks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in northeast Cedar Rapids may need to find a new route for the next couple of weeks. The City of Cedar Rapids said there was a water main break at 29th Street northeast. The city says the street will be closed from A Avenue...
cbs2iowa.com
Suspect in Iowa City parking ramp incident faces additional charges
On Monday, December 12th around 2 pm ICPD responded to the parking ramp for a welfare check. Officers encountered Hunter, a woman, and childen inside the bus depot. Hunter made threatened comments and fled with the woman into the parking ramp. 33-year old Carldale D. Hunter already faced the following...
cbs2iowa.com
IDOT encourages residents to exercise caution around semis during winter weather travel
Cedar Rapids — Friday evening, the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) warned residents about the dangers of driving in winter weather and encouraged people to share the road with truck drivers. IDOT staff made the following statement in a Facebook post on Friday. This time of year, it seems...
cbs2iowa.com
Emergency Order issued after C6-Zero explosion in Marengo
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Friday issued an Emergency Order to C6-Zero Iowa LLC following an explosion and fire on December 8, 2022. The DNR issued the order saying the facility has a “clear threat to public health and the environment” in the facility’s current condition and the possibility of “another catastrophic event” due to chemicals still inside the building.
1 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 30 in Iowa
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa – One person died in a head-on wrong-way crash in Benton County Sunday night. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and 14th Avenue. That’s in between Tama and Cedar Rapids. According to the ISP, an SUV was […]
KCRG.com
Waterloo woman who abused power of attorney to steal from victim sentenced to prison
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa woman has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after abusing her position as an elderly victim’s power of attorney. Court documents say 56-year-old Shanan Smith became the victim’s power of attorney after the victim began to suffer from dementia. Smith began stealing the victim’s money and using it for her own purposes.
Comments / 0