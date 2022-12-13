ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow hilariously reacted to the wisdom tooth girl who said she values 'ambition' on the ManningCast

By Cory Woodroof
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow couldn’t help but smile while watching a Bengals-influenced viral video during Monday night’s latest edition of the ManningCast.

While joining Peyton and Eli Manning for a first-quarter conversation, Burrow got a look at the viral video that’s been going around that has a Cincy spin.

In the video, a young Cincinnati fan named Haven Wolfe tearfully shared her admiration for Burrow and the Bengals after she got her wisdom teeth out. She even going so far to share that she’s got a crush on the third-year quarterback.

However, she says she likes him for his ambition, not his looks. Burrow had a fun retort to the clip.

Haven will only be crying tears of joy if the Bengals keep playing as they are and push for another Super Bowl berth. Hey, they seem to be one of the only teams in the NFL that can really challenge the Kansas City Chiefs.

At the very least, we bet Burrow will send this young Bengals fan a signed jersey and some Cincy swag.

