The Meigs Independent Press is going through a change, the face you all know, Carrie, has taken a job at WTAP as assignment editor. With this change we knew that Meigs County would be without a reliable news source. So with that in mind the torch has been handed off to the guy behind the scenes. Brent Rose, Carrie’s husband. For several years now he has served more behind the scenes with drone footage, videography, reporting, and more.

MEIGS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO