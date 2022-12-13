ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Breaking Down Florida’s Continuity Ball Screen Offense

With a new head coach you’re going to see a drastic difference in style of play from the previous regime and that has been exactly the case with Todd Golden coming to Gainesville. Also putting his stamp on Florida basketball is assistant coach Kevin Hovde who serves as offensive...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Florida Versus Oklahoma Jumpman Invitational Preview

Wednesday night saw the Gators (7-4) have arguably their best performance of the season against Ohio in Tampa and they’ll look to keep that energy going on Tuesday when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners (7-3). This game will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina as part of the Jumpman Invitational–an event putting Jordan Brand schools together.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Roundtable Preview / Florida vs Oregon State

The Florida Gators are looking to finish the season with a winning record as they are set to clash with the Oregon State Beavers in the Las Vegas Bowl game on December 17th. The Beavers come into the matchup ranked 14th in the latest college football playoff ranking and hold a 9-3 record. The Utah Utes are these teams’ only similar opponent; Florida won on a last second interception and Oregon State lost 42 to 16.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Gators Take Down Ohio In Tampa

Playing in front of a pro-Gators crowd in Tampa the Gators took care of business, bludgeoning the Ohio Bobcats 82-48. Florida came out from the tip with a clear plan of attack and overwhelmed the Bobcats with their size and athleticism, functionally controlling the game for all 40 minutes and not allowing any runs against. The Gators improve to 7-4 on the season and will look to continue to gel as their non-conference slate starts to wind down.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Five Gators to watch in the Las Vegas Bowl

Florida’s appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday feels like it’s coming up much too soon. Finishing out a postseason game before the early National Signing Day even happens just feels wrong. Nevertheless, Billy Napier will put a bow on his inaugural season with an eye towards...
GAINESVILLE, FL
meigsindypress.com

Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments

Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Ironton may get sports complex

Lawrence County may be on track to get a sports complex thanks to a grant from the state to reclaim old mine properties. Pending federal approval, $3 million from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) project could be used by the Lawrence County Port Authority for Gateway Regional Sports and Recreation Complex near Ironton. The complex would consist of outdoor adventure opportunities and multi-use sports fields.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OhioHealth to acquire Appalachian hospital on Jan. 1

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. is expanding its Appalachian presence with the acquisition of a 13th hospital. Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge joins the system on Jan. 1 after a six-year arms’s length relationship, OhioHealth announced Thursday. The hospital, with its ambulance company and physician practice, is Guernsey County’s largest employer.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
wajr.com

We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
sciotopost.com

Lancaster Couple Arrested in Florida After Kidnapping Six Children

A mother and her boyfriend were arrested after abducting six children and fleeing the state of Ohio. On the evening of Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Florida Highway Patrol in reference to a minivan involved in a parental kidnapping. Ashley Nicole Holter, 27, and her boyfriend, Nicholis Andrew Adams, 26, had active warrants out of Lancaster, Ohio for taking her six children from their grandparents, who have legal custody, and fleeing the state.
LANCASTER, OH
meigsindypress.com

Something new, but the same

The Meigs Independent Press is going through a change, the face you all know, Carrie, has taken a job at WTAP as assignment editor. With this change we knew that Meigs County would be without a reliable news source. So with that in mind the torch has been handed off to the guy behind the scenes. Brent Rose, Carrie’s husband. For several years now he has served more behind the scenes with drone footage, videography, reporting, and more.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle Friday morning structure fire in Ohio

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Emergency crews responded to a working structure fire on Friday morning in Rutland Township. Fire officials say the incident happened on Happy Hollow Road around 4:05 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a detached building with nearby exposure, fire officials say. Crews put out the fire and performed overhaul to […]
RUTLAND, OH

