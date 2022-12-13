Country club, takeout restaurant in Bradenton closed temporarily for roaches, rodents

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, a Bradenton Country Club restaurant was briefly shut down after signs of rodent activity were found on site.

A Bradenton Chinese restaurant was also temporarily closed after had dead bugs and rodent droppings were observed there.

Here is what inspectors found:

Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton

An inspector ordered that a Bradenton Country Club food establishment be temporarily closed on Dec. 9 after hundreds of rodent droppings were observed on site.

An inspector observed approximately 430 rodent droppings throughout various areas of the establishment, including in food preparation and food storage areas, warewashing areas and under and behind equipment.

An inspector observed rodent baits in several areas that were not contained in covered, tamper-resistant bait stations. Corrective action was taken. An employee removed the traps.

Unlabeled chemical spray was stored next to clean plates in a prep area. Corrective action was taken.

A mixer head was soiled.

A soda gun holster was soiled.

Several cases of food were stored on the floor of a walk-in freezer.

Floors were solid underneath equipment throughout the kitchen and underneath shelves in dry storage areas.

Shelves in a dry storage area were rusted.

Multiple cutting boards had cut marks and were no longer cleanable.

During a follow-up inspection later that day, no further signs of rodent activity were recorded. Several other issues remained unresolved. The restaurant met inspection standards and was allowed to reopen.

Yong Fen Garden, 5108 15th St. E. #403, Bradenton

An inspector ordered that Yong Fen Garden be temporarily closed on Dec. 9 after signs of rodent and roach activity were observed on site.

An inspector observed approximately five rodent droppings in the back area of the kitchen.

An inspector observed approximately 10 dead roaches in the main kitchen area.

Raw animal foods (chicken and fish) were not properly separated from each other based upon minimum required cooking temperature in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Gaskets on multiple cooling units were soiled with mold-like substance.

Hood vents were soiled with grease.

Outer openings were not protected with self-closing doors.

No copy of the restaurant’s latest inspection was available.

The restaurant’s current license was not displayed.

During a follow-up visit later that day, no further signs of pest activity were recorded. Several other issues remained unresolved. The restaurant met inspection standards and was allowed to reopen.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com .

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.