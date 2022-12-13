ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Country club, takeout restaurant in Bradenton closed temporarily for roaches, rodents

By Ryan Ballogg
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38t8B8_0jgPxGh200

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, a Bradenton Country Club restaurant was briefly shut down after signs of rodent activity were found on site.

A Bradenton Chinese restaurant was also temporarily closed after had dead bugs and rodent droppings were observed there.

Here is what inspectors found:

Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton

  • An inspector ordered that a Bradenton Country Club food establishment be temporarily closed on Dec. 9 after hundreds of rodent droppings were observed on site.
  • An inspector observed approximately 430 rodent droppings throughout various areas of the establishment, including in food preparation and food storage areas, warewashing areas and under and behind equipment.
  • An inspector observed rodent baits in several areas that were not contained in covered, tamper-resistant bait stations. Corrective action was taken. An employee removed the traps.
  • Unlabeled chemical spray was stored next to clean plates in a prep area. Corrective action was taken.
  • A mixer head was soiled.
  • A soda gun holster was soiled.
  • Several cases of food were stored on the floor of a walk-in freezer.

  • Floors were solid underneath equipment throughout the kitchen and underneath shelves in dry storage areas.

  • Shelves in a dry storage area were rusted.

  • Multiple cutting boards had cut marks and were no longer cleanable.

  • During a follow-up inspection later that day, no further signs of rodent activity were recorded. Several other issues remained unresolved. The restaurant met inspection standards and was allowed to reopen.

Yong Fen Garden, 5108 15th St. E. #403, Bradenton

  • An inspector ordered that Yong Fen Garden be temporarily closed on Dec. 9 after signs of rodent and roach activity were observed on site.

  • An inspector observed approximately five rodent droppings in the back area of the kitchen.

  • An inspector observed approximately 10 dead roaches in the main kitchen area.

  • Raw animal foods (chicken and fish) were not properly separated from each other based upon minimum required cooking temperature in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

  • Gaskets on multiple cooling units were soiled with mold-like substance.

  • Hood vents were soiled with grease.

  • Outer openings were not protected with self-closing doors.

  • No copy of the restaurant’s latest inspection was available.

  • The restaurant’s current license was not displayed.

  • During a follow-up visit later that day, no further signs of pest activity were recorded. Several other issues remained unresolved. The restaurant met inspection standards and was allowed to reopen.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com .

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

A Beautiful Bayfront Estate with Peaceful Water Views, Close to The Best of Sarasota, Lists for $11.5 Million

97 S Washington Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 97 S Washington Drive, Sarasota, Florida, luxury home builder John Cannon, spanning more than a half-acre. This five-bedroom residence is just a short walk from St. Armands Circle and features an inspired interior design as well as peaceful water views from nearly every room. The exclusive property is located close to the best that Sarasota offers, where you can walk to trendy eateries, boutique shopping and the famed St. Armands Circle, Pristine Gulf beaches of Lido and Longboat Key. Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 97 S Washington Drive, please contact Roger Pettingell (Phone: 941-383-6411) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

State shuts down Cottages of Bradenton citing unsafe conditions

BRADENTON, Fla -- Residents and workers at the Cottages of Bradenton got a surprise early last week. The state shut down the assisted living facility. According to that emergency order, the state took action because of several findings, including outstanding bills and unsafe conditions for residents. “We will go ahead...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fire in Palmetto near recycling yard ‘mostly contained’

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Though it will be burning for hours, the fire at a scrapyard in Palmetto is mostly contained. Officials from North River Fire District say that several agencies are responding to the fire at Aceros America on Harlee Road in Palmetto. Due to the nature of scrapyards with combustibles, such as tires and plastics, the fire may be burning for hours. They are using foam to put out the flames and firefighters are working at a safe distance.
PALMETTO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Downtown Sarasota roads to close for New Year’s Pineapple Drop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans are underway for the annual New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota at Lemon Avenue and Main Street. The Sarasota Police Department says several roads will be closed in advance of the event:. From 9 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022, to 9 a.m. Jan....
SARASOTA, FL
University of Florida

Water restrictions across Sarasota County

Water used for landscape irrigation poses a significant demand on Sarasota County’s water supply. In fact, up to 50% of a household’s water use can be attributed to the home’s landscape irrigation system. In order to ensure the long-term supply of our water resources, water restrictions are in place year-round throughout Sarasota County. Sarasota County’s water restrictions allow for the application of sufficient water to maintain a beautiful landscape, while conserving this precious resource for future generations. Some ordinance details may vary among municipalities, so it is important to follow the guidelines set forth for your specific community. This blog outlines water restrictions for unincorporated Sarasota County and municipalities within the county boundary.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
4K+
Followers
90
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy