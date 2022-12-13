ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers, live stream, prediction, TV channel, time, how to watch the NBA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Boston Celtics will continue their road trip on Monday night when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in LA.

The Celtics will be looking to bounce back after dropping their last game to the Warriors as they look for their 9th win in their last 11 games with a win tonight. Meanwhile, the Clippers improved to 15-13 with a win over the Wizards on Saturday as they look for another one against one of the hottest teams in the league tonight.

We have you covered throughout the NBA season, here is everything you need to know to stream the NBA action tonight.

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • When: Monday, December 12
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS Boston
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Monday at 9:20 p.m. ET.

Boston Celtics (-4.5) vs. Golden State Warriors

O/U: 224.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Celtics alum Max Strus on Joe Mazzulla's coaching, their bond, Marcus Smart's DPOY award and more

It’s been a hot minute since Miami Heat wing Max Strus has been a member of the Boston Celtics, but the DePaul alum still remembers his time with the team well despite its comparative brevity. The Celtics Wire caught up with Strus in Mexico City this week as the Heat shooting guard met with the press ahead of Miami’s tilt with the San Antonio Spurs at Mexico City Arena for the first Mexico City Game since before the start of the pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
Pistons' Jalen Duren makes some history with monster night on the boards

Jalen Duren made some history on Wednesday with a monster night on the glass on Wednesday to help the Detroit Pistons knock off the Charlotte Hornets on the road. Duren recorded seven points, a career-high 19 rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists in the 141-134 win in overtime. He hauled in six offensive rebounds and finished the contest by shooting 2-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.
DETROIT, MI
Spurs' Blake Wesley produces 12 points in return from injury

San Antonio Spurs rookie Blake Wesley returned from a knee injury on Friday and reached double figures on assignment in the NBA G League with the Austin Spurs. Wesley produced 12 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 112-102 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes. He finished by shooting 4-of-9 from the field and converted both of his free-throw attempts in 20 minutes of work.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
