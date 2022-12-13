ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South dominates North in all-star football game

One week after Hueytown’s Earl Woods played a starring role in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic, fellow Jacksonville State quarterback signee Cade Creel was back on the same Hancock Whitney Field to lead the South to a 42-7 blowout in the annual North-South All-Star game at the University of South Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
Troy, Georgia Southern games instructive for South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky

South Alabama and Western Kentucky have just one common opponent this year, but the Jaguars also faced a team with a lot of similarities to the Hilltoppers. South Alabama and Western Kentucky both played Troy, the Jaguars losing 10-6 and the Hilltoppers falling 34-27. That was the last defeat of the season for South Alabama which carries a 10-2 record and a five-game winning streak into its Wednesday night meeting with Western Kentucky (8-5) in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Alabama gets $5.8 million to support English learner students, teachers

Alabama will get nearly $5.8 million over the next five years to support English learner instruction and teacher training. The grants, distributed through a federal program from the U.S. Department of Education, will support two ESL teacher training programs at the University of Alabama at Huntsville and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: My afternoon with the late DJ, dancer, ‘Ellen’ fave

In summer 2013, Stephen “tWitch” Boss took a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Huntsville. The “So You Think You Can Dance” dancer/choreographer and Montgomery native was returning to Alabama to promote National Dance Day on behalf of the Dizzy Feet Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by actress Katie Holmes, “So You Think You Can Dance” producer Nigel Lythgoe and others.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Decatur capital murder suspect turns self in to authorities

A Huntsville man wanted in connection with the killing of two people at a Decatur apartment complex in November has surrendered to authorities. Decatur police said this afternoon that Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40, was taken into custody and is being held without bond. Earlier this week, police announced they were...
DECATUR, AL
Alabama Power on schedule with $1 billion expansion

Alabama Power Company says it is proceeding on budget and on schedule with a new gas-fired power unit that was a major part of a $1.1 billion expansion approved by the Alabama Public Service Commission in 2020. The company said it is about 70% complete with construction of a combined-cycle...
ALABAMA STATE
Locals (and Taylor Hicks) take over Mobile’s Saenger for Christmas shows

Note: This story first appeared in The Lede. For more information, visit www.mobilelede.com. Two seasonal concerts at the Mobile Saenger Theatre promise to put listeners at the crossroads of homegrown talent and heart-tugging Christmas tradition. These holiday treats happen to fall on consecutive nights. First up, on Friday, Dec. 16,...
MOBILE, AL
Permit issued for construction of $68 million third phase of Huntsville’s CityCentre

Construction is progressing on the third phase of CityCentre, a mixed-use development adjacent to Big Spring Park near the Von Braun Center in downtown Huntsville. The city of Huntsville issued a permit last week for a nearly $68 million building at 805 Monroe Street to City Center III LC. Capstone Building Corp – which is involved with several high-profile projects in Huntsville – is listed as the builder.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
