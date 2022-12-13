Read full article on original website
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
South dominates North in all-star football game
One week after Hueytown’s Earl Woods played a starring role in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic, fellow Jacksonville State quarterback signee Cade Creel was back on the same Hancock Whitney Field to lead the South to a 42-7 blowout in the annual North-South All-Star game at the University of South Alabama.
Troy, Georgia Southern games instructive for South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky
South Alabama and Western Kentucky have just one common opponent this year, but the Jaguars also faced a team with a lot of similarities to the Hilltoppers. South Alabama and Western Kentucky both played Troy, the Jaguars losing 10-6 and the Hilltoppers falling 34-27. That was the last defeat of the season for South Alabama which carries a 10-2 record and a five-game winning streak into its Wednesday night meeting with Western Kentucky (8-5) in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
This week in HS Sports: My own memories of Mike Leach, impressions from the All-Star Game
This is an opinion piece. Like most current journalists, I too have a Mike Leach story. And I also was stunned and saddened to see the Mississippi State head football coach die earlier this week at just age 61. In the fall of 2008 – before I started covering high...
North-South All-Star football notebook: Orange Beach’s Chris Pearson shines
Opelika coach Erik Speakman left the field to celebrate his South team’s 42-7 win in the annual North-South All-Star Game at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium Friday night. But before the celebration could begin, Speakman said he had a phone call to make. “I’m an Auburn guy, and...
Southern Miss-Rice live stream (12/17): How to watch Lending Tree Bowl online, TV, time
Southern Miss and Rice meet in the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 17. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Southern Miss plays in the Sun Belt Conference and is 6-6. Rice is 5-7 and making its first bowl appearance since 2014. The...
Union protest, net-zero development, jailbreak movie: Down in Alabama
Remember the Vicky and Casey White jailbreak drama?. The only thing more predictable than that sad story ending badly was that there would be a movie made about it. Well, there already is one that’s billed to be “inspired” by the events. Also on today’s briefing:
Alabama gets $5.8 million to support English learner students, teachers
Alabama will get nearly $5.8 million over the next five years to support English learner instruction and teacher training. The grants, distributed through a federal program from the U.S. Department of Education, will support two ESL teacher training programs at the University of Alabama at Huntsville and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Indiana man arrested in connection with obscene pics sent to Alabama teen
A 19-year-old Evansville, Ind. man is in the Limestone County jail after authorities say he sent obscene pictures to an Alabama teen via social media. Athens police say Tristan Martin Doty was arrested Thursday. According to authorities, a 13-year-old girl told her parents that she had received the pictures through...
A 99-year-old Alabama country club is closing: ‘A shame for the city’
The 99-year-old Decatur Country Club will come to an end after members voted Wednesday night at an emergency meeting to close it. Luke Howell, Decatur Country Club board chairman, said the last day of operation will be Dec. 31. The final dinner service will be Dec. 23, he said. “It...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: My afternoon with the late DJ, dancer, ‘Ellen’ fave
In summer 2013, Stephen “tWitch” Boss took a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Huntsville. The “So You Think You Can Dance” dancer/choreographer and Montgomery native was returning to Alabama to promote National Dance Day on behalf of the Dizzy Feet Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by actress Katie Holmes, “So You Think You Can Dance” producer Nigel Lythgoe and others.
Man found dead inside vehicle at Polaris plant in north Alabama, foul play not suspected: Coroner
A man was found dead Thursday morning inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Polaris Industries plant in north Alabama, according to the Limestone County coroner. Coroner Mike West said foul play was not suspected in the man’s death. The man left the plant on Greenbrier Road...
Mississippi veterinarian identified as killer of 2 police officers in Bay St. Louis
Amy Anderson was sitting in an SUV in the parking lot of a Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis in the early morning hours Wednesday with a young child in the vehicle with her when two police officers arrived, checking on her and the child after receiving a call regarding their welfare.
Video shows assistant principal, student in altercation on Madison school bus
A student assaulted an assistant principal at James Clemens High School in Madison on Wednesday as the administrator was attempting to break up a fight on a school bus, Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols said. Speaking at a press conference Thursday morning, Nichols described the incident in which the...
$108 million project with ‘net zero living’ coming to Huntsville’s MidCity District
A $108 million residential development planned for Huntsville’s MidCity District is aiming for a “net zero energy” project with a reduced carbon footprint beginning with construction and continuing with concepts for reusable energy once completed. The project is Wellory Living and will be located at Old Monrovia...
Decatur capital murder suspect turns self in to authorities
A Huntsville man wanted in connection with the killing of two people at a Decatur apartment complex in November has surrendered to authorities. Decatur police said this afternoon that Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40, was taken into custody and is being held without bond. Earlier this week, police announced they were...
Huntsville annexation stirs memories of Mazda Toyota recruitment
Huntsville’s latest annexation, approved Thursday by the city council, is a hefty plot of land just west of Interstate 65 in Limestone County that covers 1,220 acres. “That’s almost as big as Mazda Toyota,” said Shane Davis, the city’s director of urban and economic development. And...
Alabama Power on schedule with $1 billion expansion
Alabama Power Company says it is proceeding on budget and on schedule with a new gas-fired power unit that was a major part of a $1.1 billion expansion approved by the Alabama Public Service Commission in 2020. The company said it is about 70% complete with construction of a combined-cycle...
Locals (and Taylor Hicks) take over Mobile’s Saenger for Christmas shows
Note: This story first appeared in The Lede. For more information, visit www.mobilelede.com. Two seasonal concerts at the Mobile Saenger Theatre promise to put listeners at the crossroads of homegrown talent and heart-tugging Christmas tradition. These holiday treats happen to fall on consecutive nights. First up, on Friday, Dec. 16,...
Permit issued for construction of $68 million third phase of Huntsville’s CityCentre
Construction is progressing on the third phase of CityCentre, a mixed-use development adjacent to Big Spring Park near the Von Braun Center in downtown Huntsville. The city of Huntsville issued a permit last week for a nearly $68 million building at 805 Monroe Street to City Center III LC. Capstone Building Corp – which is involved with several high-profile projects in Huntsville – is listed as the builder.
Boosted by leisure travel, travel at Huntsville International Airport surpasses 2021 mark
More travelers have passed through Huntsville International Airport during the first 10 months of this year than they did in all of 2021. The airport has yet to release its numbers for November and December, which will include people traveling for the holidays. And Thanksgiving is traditionally the busiest day at the airport.
