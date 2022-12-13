South Alabama and Western Kentucky have just one common opponent this year, but the Jaguars also faced a team with a lot of similarities to the Hilltoppers. South Alabama and Western Kentucky both played Troy, the Jaguars losing 10-6 and the Hilltoppers falling 34-27. That was the last defeat of the season for South Alabama which carries a 10-2 record and a five-game winning streak into its Wednesday night meeting with Western Kentucky (8-5) in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO