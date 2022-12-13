Sculptor finalizing Marjorie Tallchief statue after original was stolen

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Historical Society & Museum confirmed the Marjorie Tallchief statue is back from the foundry and in the grinding and chasing process after the original was previously stolen in late April of this year.

Tulsa came together and the museum was able to raise enough money to fully replace the statue, and will be installing enhanced lighting, interpretation, and security.

The sculptor, Gary Henson, has been in the process of recreating his previous piece in the past few months. The Five Moon statues will be reunited in early 2023.

The suspect was identified and a bench warrant issued in Rogers County. The theft itself couldn’t be proven, only that the suspect dropped the statue off at a recycling center in exchange for $250.

