Kentucky State Police Investigate Murder In Cumberland County
BURKESVILLE, Ky. (December 14, 2022) – On September 26th, 2022, at approximately 1:03 P.M. CST, Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 15, received a call from Cumberland County 911. They requested investigative assistance regarding finding a deceased male inside a residence on Glasgow Road in Burkesville, Ky. KSP Troopers and...
KSP Foundation raffling off truck honoring trooper killed in the line of duty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is preparing to raffle off a used 1990s truck that was restored by a trooper who was killed in the line of duty. Joseph Cameron Ponder spent countless hours on his truck during his brief visits home from the U.S. Navy.
Cave City family loses everything in electrical house fire
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Thursday, Dec. 8, a family’s home in Cave City was burned to the ground in an electrical fire, losing just about everything from money, to clothes, and nearly their lives. “It is just amazing that we survived. If we actually had not made...
Groundbreaking Set For Zaxby’s In Columbia
A groundbreaking will take place on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022 at the new proposed location of Zaxby’s in Columbia. The event will start at 1 p.m. and representatives will be at their site on Patricia Trail. “We appreciate Zaxby’s coming into our community,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots.
2 fugitives with checkbooks, credit cards stolen from 3 states arrested in Edmonson Co. after pursuit
Two suspects have been arrested in Edmonson County on drug and theft charges following a high-speed pursuit. On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky State Police attempted to stop a Nissan Altima on I-65, according to a report by WBKO.com. The driver, 41-year-old Armalin J. Alexander, of Indianapolis, Indiana, fled police by exiting the interstate onto Hwy 3145 in north Warren County.
Fatal collision in LaRue County left 1 dead and another injured
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Larue County Monday afternoon. On Dec. 12, KSP received a call from the Larue County Dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive. The investigation revealed...
Woman hit, killed by train in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway in Rockcastle County after a woman was hit and killed by a train. It happened Thursday night about half a mile south of Livingston. The coroner was called to the scene around 8 p.m. He says the circumstances that led up...
Elvis E. York Spirit Of Christmas Float: Columbia Visit Update
(Mike Bunch – Elvis E York Spirit Of Christmas float)
Middle TN man arrested on multiple charges in KY
A Middle Tennessee man was arrested on several charges in Kentucky.
Columbia-Adair County Chamber Of Commerce: Christmas Gathering And New Board Members Installation
From Ellen Zornes, Executive Director: Hey, All… A big thank you to everyone who attended last evening’s ‘Christmas Gathering’. We had good food, good fellowship, and a good time. We installed new Board members Sulayne Grider, Brenda Mann and Leanna Bennett; new Chamber President, Landon Edwards;...
Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. On December 16 around 2:00 am, 13-year-old Abagail Coffee went missing from her home located in Allen County, officials said. Abagail was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt or hoodie, black pants,...
Rear-End Collision Sends Two to the Hospital
According to Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover at approximately 6:32 p.m. Tuesday (Dec 13) a two-vehicle, rear-end collision occurred at the temporary traffic light on North Main Street. MPD Officer Josh Smith’s investigation determined a 2017 Volkswagen Passat operated by Vanessa Holman of Monticello was stopped in the southbound lane...
18-year-old killed in Boyle County crash
BOYLE COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - An 18-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Boyle County Coroner. Danville police are investigating the Tuesday morning crash on Lebanon Road. According to a witness, the vehicle veered off the road, went through a field, and collided with a tree. The...
State’s oldest, longest serving mayor retires
Kentucky’s oldest and longest serving mayor has retired. Walter L. Cash, 87, served as mayor of Brodhead for 24 years, according to a report by WYMT.com, and never missed a meeting. He retired on Monday. Brodhead is a town of approximately 1,100 residents in Rockcastle County. “I grew up...
Allen County man indicted on drug trafficking charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – An Allen County man has been indicted on charges dating back to an incident in August. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Timothy E. Austin, 49, of Scottsville received an indictment on charges of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar
Kentucky’s largest utility, providing power to more than 1.3 million customers, is proposing to build two natural gas plants along with new solar installations to help make up for an energy supply shortfall created by the retirement of coal-fired power plants. It’s a plan that advocates of both coal and renewable energy in Kentucky strongly […] The post Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
18-year-old dead in single-vehicle crash in Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Danville police and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. At 10:20 a.m., police gathered near the entrance to LSC Communications on Lebanon Road where police said a vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Camille Harmon, lost control of her vehicle and veered off the roadway.
Clarkson teen arrested on indictment warrant charging him with acquiring property from drug sales, trafficking in marijuana
A Clarkson teenager charged in February on a drug trafficking charge has been jailed after being indicted on multiple felony charges, including acquiring property from the sale of a controlled substance. Tyler Litsey, 19, was arrested by Leitchfield Police Officers DJ Newton, Hunter Miller and Taylor Wright early Tuesday morning...
Farmers RECC announces newest president, CEO
GLASGOW — The Farmers RECC Board of Directors would like to announce that Mr. Tobias (Toby) Moss has been selected to become the next President and CEO of Farmers RECC. He will succeed Mr. William T. Prather, who is retiring after serving as President and CEO since 2007. Moss...
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through Central and Southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have COVID-19, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
