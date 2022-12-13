ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Here's how many players Brian Kelly expects LSU football to sign in 2023 class

In May, the NCAA DI Council issued a two-year blanket waiver that allows FBS schools to sign more than 25 players to scholarships in a signing period. While schools still have to stay within the overall scholarship limit of 85, this provides flexibility going into the early signing period Dec. 21 through Dec. 23. That includes both freshmen and transfer portal scholarship signees.
NOLA.com

LSU baseball lands commitment from top Class of 2024 prospect

The LSU baseball team landed a commitment from one of the top high school players in the Class of 2024. Konnor Griffin, a two-way player out of Jackson Prep in Mississippi, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday. Griffin has played shortstop, outfielder, third base and is a right-handed pitcher with a fastball that has reached 93 mph.
NOLA.com

LSU women's basketball team starts slow before rolling past Lamar

LSU forward Angel Reese had not even gotten warmed up before she got frustrated. It wasn’t a concern because it didn’t last long. Reese blew an easy layup on her first shot but hit 13 of the next 14 to score a career-high 32 points in LSU’s 88-42 victory against Lamar on Wednesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
NOLA.com

LSU becoming heavy favorite in Citrus Bowl after Purdue opt-outs; see latest point spread

Purdue is losing key players left and right while LSU appears to be close to full strength. Could it add up to a mismatch in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 in Orlando? Oddsmakers are certainly reacting to the news, dramatically shifting odds in the Tigers' favor after news dropped Thursday morning that the Boilermakers would be without both starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell and top wide receiver Charlie Jones.
brproud.com

Funeral services set for 3 Southern University band members killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral services for the three Southern University Human Jukebox band members killed in a crash in north Louisiana will be this week in Texas. Funeral services for Broderick Moore will be at Grace Place Church (520 Big Stone Gap in Duncanville, Texas) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and service begins at 6 p.m.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
brproud.com

LIST: School closures due to expected severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the severe weather, schools are closing in the area. The inclement weather is expected to start late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Here is a list of schools and offices/campuses that have announced closures:. Ascension Parish School System. Ascension Christian Schools. Assumption Parish Schools. Catholic...
brproud.com

Baton Rouge doctor convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury convicts a 64-year-old Baton Rouge doctor for 20 counts of distributing controlled substances on Friday, Dec. 9. According to United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Dr. Randy Lamartiniere was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 27, 2021. After a five-day trial, Lamartiniere was convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances. From about March 2015 through Jan. 2016, Lamartiniere wrote medical prescriptions for large quantities of Adderall, fentanyl, hydrocodone, methadone, oxycodone, and oxymorphone, in exchange for cash. Lamartiniere reportedly charged a fee ranging between $100 and $300 per visit, without accepting any forms of health insurance. Lamartiniere would then prescribe a controlled substance that was not for medical purposes.
NOLA.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
