Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Anna is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. A recurring character in the Fire Emblem series, Anna is a bit of a troublemaker and money-pinching miser - always on the lookout for the next best deal to make a profit, but can be a useful force in battle.
Dead Space: How a Single Scene Was Created - IGN First
As with every individual moment in every video game, the final result is the product of people working together. This IGN First video reveals how multiple people across several different departments combined their skills to create one of the game's most horrifying sequences.
How to Get and Use Card Skins in Genius Invokation TCG
Genius Invokation is a card game in the world of Genshin Impact. This card game is popular in the world of Teyvat and has its grasp all over the continent. Since this is a card battle game, there are different cards that the players can use to attack, defend, or produce effects with, and it is key to use a range and combination of all of these in order to achieve victory.
Mystery Gift Codes and Events
Mystery Gift has been a special option within Pokemon games for years now, and it is back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Mystery Gift allows you to collect special rewards. These rewards are often in-game supplies, like Poke Balls or sandwich ingredients, but sometimes there are special promotional Mystery Gift Pokemon. This guide includes how to get Mystery Gifts, what Pokemon and special items are available through Mystery Gift, and any Mystery Gift Codes available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Valheim Wiki Guide
Seekers will drop Seeker Meat and Carapace, both of which can be very helpful for crafting new gear. Carapace is used for a lot of new armour and weaponry, while Seeker Meat can be cooked into dishes that provide Eitr for your magic weapons.
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
The Perfect Stocking Stuffer: LEGO Minifigures Series 23 Collectible Blind Bags Are on Sale Today
Amazon is offering 30% off a pack of six LEGO Minifigures Series 23 collectibles. It's normally $29.99 but you can get it today for $20.99. These are blind bags, meaning you don't know what you're going to get. These are all exclusive mini-figures that you won't get anywhere else. They'd make outstanding stocking stuffer gift ideas for kids, or if you're a collector, an inexpensive present for yourself.
Coritanae Keep
Your level cap remains at 19 but if you have units still in need of training, then go ahead and stop by Balmamusa to do so. Check the shops too and see if there's anything you like before moving on to the next location, where there will be two areas to cover.
The Somniel - Base Features and Facilities Guide
The Somniel is the new hub base area you will be able to explore between missions in Fire Emblem. This page includes an overview of all the different features and facilities you can unlock in the Somniel over the course of the game, and ways you can increase your bond or earn rewards.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ Zone Receives Revamp Through Season 1 Reloaded; Shipment Map Returns and More
Patch Notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have released, and the first thing players will notice is that there is a Warzone Cup Limited time mode. This mode will bring two teams of three operators to the Al Easima Field, rivals of Al Marzah's football club.
