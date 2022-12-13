Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
River City Girls 2 - Official Launch Trailer
River City Girls 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC via Steam. Watch the action-packed launch trailer to see the characters, enemies, and more, and get ready to join Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, and Riki, as well as newcomers Provie and Marian, in this beat-'em-up adventure game.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Yunaka is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. A mysterious yet bright and cheery girl, not much is known about Yunaka other than her profession as a thief.
IGN
Coritanae Keep
Your level cap remains at 19 but if you have units still in need of training, then go ahead and stop by Balmamusa to do so. Check the shops too and see if there's anything you like before moving on to the next location, where there will be two areas to cover.
IGN
Port Asyton 3
The mission starts right away here so make sure to put all your units back in with Denam before deploying. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +800 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Perform an action to debuff an enemy. (Reward: Ice Charm) Bonus Objective 3:...
IGN
Frost Caves
Frost Caves are optional dungeons in Valheim found within the Mountains biome. They pose a significant challenge if you come unprepared, but hold some nice bits of loot including Fenris Hair, Fenris Claws and unique enemy types like Cultists and Ulvs. Here's everything you need to know about these frozen...
Comments / 0