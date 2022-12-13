Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts; Spink WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There could also be some snow and wind in the forecast from late Tuesday night through early Thursday morning. Continue to monitor the forecast for trends.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 07:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1200 PM CST, an area of heavy snow was near Larsmont, or 27 miles northeast of Superior, moving southwest at 15 mph. Expect visibility below one half mile in heavy snow, and snow covered roads. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Larsmont, Knife River, and Alger. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Alger and Palmers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely. Do not use cruise control in winter driving conditions. Consider delaying travel.
weather.gov
Snow Squall Warning issued for Lake, St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; St. Louis A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1048 AM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located near Castle Danger, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous travel on Minnesota Highway 61. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Beaver Bay, Wolf Lake, Brimson, Castle Danger, Thomas Lake Near Brimson, Larsmont, Highland Lake, Split Rock Lighthouse, Knife River, Alger, Wales, Gooseberry Falls State Park, Pequaywan Lake, Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, and Tettegouche State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex Areas of Black Ice and Slick Travel Possible Tonight As temperatures fall back below freezing this evening, any moisture from our recent snowstorm will refreeze. This may cause areas of black ice and slick travel, especially on untreated road surfaces and sidewalks. Please use caution if you planning to travel this evening across the region.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High Risk of Rip Currents due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches in the Southwest of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through 6 AM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 16:08:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 13 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon, Culebra, St. Thomas, and St. John. * WHEN...Through 6 AM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Evangeline by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-18 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Rapides; St. Landry; Vermilion; Vernon FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
