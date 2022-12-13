ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Hostage held has a human shield still critical after a Pasco police shootout with a gunman

By Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

A 49-year-old man is accused of attempted murder after he used a woman as a human shield before opening fire at Pasco police officers.

Jose Jara-Delacruz is in the King County jail waiting to be brought back to Franklin County to face two counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to a news release Monday evening from the Regional Special Investigations Unit.

Investigators said in court documents that he held Maria Vargas-Gomez, 43, in front of him when he opened the door to officers about 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Four Pasco officers had arrived at the green single-wide mobile home after a caller reported a disturbance at Lakeview Manufactured Home Community on Road 40 East.

Police officers opened the door to the extended porch area and saw Jara-Delacruz holding Vargas-Gomez as a hostage with a gun pointed at her head, according to court documents.

When officers challenged Jara-Delacruz, he pointed the gun at officers and started firing, said court documents and the SIU release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBKcy_0jgPvNED00
Members of the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab crime scene unit gather and document evidence at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Lakeview Manufactured Home Community in east Pasco. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Pasco Officer Anna Ramos returned fire before all of the officers retreated. When Jara-Delacruz ran out of bullets, officers approached again and found both he and Vargas-Gomez were wounded.

Who wounded who is part of the SIU investigation.

Officers provided first aid until Pasco medics arrived. The couple was then taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, then flown to separate hospitals out of the Tri-Cities.

Jara-Delacruz was released from the hospital and booked into the King County Jail on a $1 million warrant for charges in Franklin County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBVws_0jgPvNED00
Members of the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab crime scene unit gather and document evidence from the trailer that’s part of the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Lakeview Manufactured Home Community in east Pasco. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Vargas-Gomez remains in critical condition, according to the Regional Special Investigations Unit.

Chief Ken Roske called in the Regional Special Investigations Unit to handle the investigation in accordance with state law. The unit investigates officer-involved shootings in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Jose Santoy by email at jose.santoy@ci.kennewick.wa.us or phone at 509-582-1311, or Sgt. Joe Raby by email at jraby@ci.richland.wa.us or phone at 509-942-7713.

Comments / 3

