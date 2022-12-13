Read full article on original website
Related
ohsu.edu
OHSU forecast: Respiratory illness peaking in Oregon
While Oregon’s current surge of respiratory illness is expected to peak by the end of this week, hospitals will likely need to continue to be flexible in order to meet tremendous patient demand in the coming months. Oregon Health & Science University’s latest statewide forecast reports Oregon’s total number...
opb.org
Outgoing health authority director suggests Oregon needs to expand state’s psychiatric hospital
The number of people in Oregon who are accused of crimes but cannot understand the charges against them due to psychosis has increased to what one state official called “record levels” this fall, and is throwing a wrench into efforts to reduce the waitlist at the Oregon State Hospital.
KDRV
Jackson County issues advisory about strained hospitals because of respiratory illness surge
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Jackson County's public health office is putting the community on alert that local hospitals are strained because of respiratory illness. Their increased patient loads coincide with a statewide level of emergency declared last month and extended this month by Governor Kate Brown. The local and state conditions...
KTVL
How to be a helpful holiday host for people struggling with alcohol
PORTLAND, Ore. — These winter holidays, like past winter holidays, can often center around the bar and the bottle as alcohol is a celebratory centerpiece. "All of our holiday parties generally have alcohol and they’re surrounded by alcohol," said Chloe Rusca, a behavioral health consultant with Kaiser Permanente in Clackamas.
Readers respond: Masking not helping
A good definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Has Oregon’s epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger ever considered his alarm-sounding over respiratory viruses might actually make things worse (“Oregon’s top doctor sounds alarm on spread of respiratory viruses: ‘I really am pleading with individuals to wear a mask,’”Dec. 8)?
Oregon health professionals say Brown’s order can ‘exacerbate’ staffing crisis
Some healthcare professionals believe that Governor Kate Brown's latest efforts to help the tripledemic are counterproductive.
KTVZ
Commission directs ODFW staff to ‘work within legal authority’ to stop coyote-killing contests
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission directed ODFW staff Friday to work with the Department of Justice and develop rules to stop coyote-killing contests in a way that is consistent with its legal authority, while denying a petition from 15 organizations requesting rulemaking on this issue.
KGW
‘It really breaks my heart’: Researchers develop recovery plan for Oregon’s struggling sunflower sea stars
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sea stars were once common sights in the tide pools along Oregon’s coast. These days, the creatures are nearly extinct. Around 2013, a mysterious illness called sea star wasting disease tore through the sea star population all along the west coast leaving the animals on the brink of extinction.
Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis
Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted. Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Rosenblum announces $698 million settlement for environmental damage
Monsanto Company will pay Oregon a $698 million settlement to end litigation tied to its alleged role in polluting the state with toxic chemicals that still remain in landfills and riverbeds decades later. The settlement is the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon history, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Thursday. For more than 90 years, […] The post Rosenblum announces $698 million settlement for environmental damage appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Courthouse News Service
Monsanto to pay Oregon $698 million for claimed PCB contamination
PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — Chemical manufacturer Monsanto agreed to dole out $698 million over toxic chemicals that Oregon says has polluted its rivers, lakes and forests for the last 90 years. Owned by Germany-based chemical giant Bayer AG, Monsanto is best known for its herbicide Roundup, which has seen...
KDRV
Brown appoints two new judges for Jackson and Klamath Counties
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Two Oregon counties are getting new judges this month at the appointment of Governor Kate Brown. Brown announced today she is appointing Jeremy Markiewicz to the Jackson County Circuit Court to fill a vacancy created by Judge Lorenzo Mejia’s planned retirement and is appointing Stephen Hedlund to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill a vacancy created by the planned retirement of Judge Daniel Bunch.
tuhswolf.com
Oregon ballot measures 111-114 pass: How these long needed changes will personally impact you
In the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Oregon voters saw four important measures on the ballot, and all four passed. Each discussed important topics and proposed changes to Oregon’s state constitution. Here is a brief overview of each measure. Measure 111: Right to Healthcare Amendment. Yes 50.74% 944,215. No 49.26%...
kcfmradio.com
Flu On The Rise; Gas Prices Continue to Drop; Increased Traffic Patrols; Volunteers Needed
Flu cases in the state continue to surge earlier in the season than in the past 5 years. The Oregon Health Authority is reporting cases of influenza A are hitting peaks near 5000. The majority of those cases are in the Portland Metro area, but cases are heavy else where. Dr. Willie Foster with Peace Harbor in Florence says cases continue to show up at the hospital along with RSV and COVId-19. He says symptoms are wide and varied.
KATU.com
AG: Monsanto to pay $698M for polluting Oregon's people and environment for 90 years
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced a historic $698 million dollar settlement with the Monsanto Company for what she calls their role in polluting Oregon for over 90 years. Monsanto was the only manufacturer, seller, and distributor of pollutant polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), which are toxic...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 12/13 – Klamath Water Users Offer Plan To Keep Upper Klamath Lake Filled, Amid Ongoing Drought; Waits To Hear from Bureau of Reclamation
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110
LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
KDRV
Medford considers motel purchase and utility fee increase tonight
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford is considering buying a motel and raising the City's Public Safety utility fee by $1.00. Medford's City Council is considering both matters tonight. The Medford City Council is considering a purchase of the Redwood Inn from local homeless service provider Rogue Retreat. It is also looking at adequate funding for Medford's public safety services which account for 64% of a projected $9.7-million deficit for the 2023-2025 biennium. Both topics are in the City Council's agenda list for its 6pm meeting tonight.
kezi.com
Roseburg Senator Dallas Heard retiring from Oregon Legislature
ROSEBURG, Ore. – Senator Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg) will be retiring from the Oregon Legislature, his office announced on December 15. Senator Heard’s decision will be effective starting January 1, 2023. Although he left the possibility of returning to politics open, his departure marks the end of eight years of service as Roseburg’s Senate representative in Salem. Senator Heard said he made the decision to retire to have more time to spend with his family and raise his sons. A replacement for Senator Heard’s position was not mentioned in his statement.
highway58herald.org
Oregon Department of Transportation: New I-5 Siskiyou Summit signs keep travelers safe, regulate speeds
ASHLAND –Six new electronic message signs on northbound Interstate 5 will help keep travelers informed on changing conditions and help regulate speeds on the highest summit on the Interstate 5 corridor. The signs are located between the Oregon-California border and Ashland, and will be live by January 1, 2023.
Comments / 3