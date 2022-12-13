ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 3

Related
ohsu.edu

OHSU forecast: Respiratory illness peaking in Oregon

While Oregon’s current surge of respiratory illness is expected to peak by the end of this week, hospitals will likely need to continue to be flexible in order to meet tremendous patient demand in the coming months. Oregon Health & Science University’s latest statewide forecast reports Oregon’s total number...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

How to be a helpful holiday host for people struggling with alcohol

PORTLAND, Ore. — These winter holidays, like past winter holidays, can often center around the bar and the bottle as alcohol is a celebratory centerpiece. "All of our holiday parties generally have alcohol and they’re surrounded by alcohol," said Chloe Rusca, a behavioral health consultant with Kaiser Permanente in Clackamas.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Masking not helping

A good definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Has Oregon’s epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger ever considered his alarm-sounding over respiratory viruses might actually make things worse (“Oregon’s top doctor sounds alarm on spread of respiratory viruses: ‘I really am pleading with individuals to wear a mask,’”Dec. 8)?
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis

Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted.  Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Rosenblum announces $698 million settlement for environmental damage

Monsanto Company will pay Oregon a $698 million settlement to end litigation tied to its alleged role in polluting the state with toxic chemicals that still remain in landfills and riverbeds decades later. The settlement is the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon history, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Thursday. For more than 90 years, […] The post Rosenblum announces $698 million settlement for environmental damage appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Courthouse News Service

Monsanto to pay Oregon $698 million for claimed PCB contamination

PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — Chemical manufacturer Monsanto agreed to dole out $698 million over toxic chemicals that Oregon says has polluted its rivers, lakes and forests for the last 90 years. Owned by Germany-based chemical giant Bayer AG, Monsanto is best known for its herbicide Roundup, which has seen...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Brown appoints two new judges for Jackson and Klamath Counties

JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Two Oregon counties are getting new judges this month at the appointment of Governor Kate Brown. Brown announced today she is appointing Jeremy Markiewicz to the Jackson County Circuit Court to fill a vacancy created by Judge Lorenzo Mejia’s planned retirement and is appointing Stephen Hedlund to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill a vacancy created by the planned retirement of Judge Daniel Bunch.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Flu On The Rise; Gas Prices Continue to Drop; Increased Traffic Patrols; Volunteers Needed

Flu cases in the state continue to surge earlier in the season than in the past 5 years. The Oregon Health Authority is reporting cases of influenza A are hitting peaks near 5000. The majority of those cases are in the Portland Metro area, but cases are heavy else where. Dr. Willie Foster with Peace Harbor in Florence says cases continue to show up at the hospital along with RSV and COVId-19. He says symptoms are wide and varied.
FLORENCE, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 12/13 – Klamath Water Users Offer Plan To Keep Upper Klamath Lake Filled, Amid Ongoing Drought; Waits To Hear from Bureau of Reclamation

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110

LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
LA GRANDE, OR
KDRV

Medford considers motel purchase and utility fee increase tonight

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford is considering buying a motel and raising the City's Public Safety utility fee by $1.00. Medford's City Council is considering both matters tonight. The Medford City Council is considering a purchase of the Redwood Inn from local homeless service provider Rogue Retreat. It is also looking at adequate funding for Medford's public safety services which account for 64% of a projected $9.7-million deficit for the 2023-2025 biennium. Both topics are in the City Council's agenda list for its 6pm meeting tonight.
MEDFORD, OR
kezi.com

Roseburg Senator Dallas Heard retiring from Oregon Legislature

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Senator Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg) will be retiring from the Oregon Legislature, his office announced on December 15. Senator Heard’s decision will be effective starting January 1, 2023. Although he left the possibility of returning to politics open, his departure marks the end of eight years of service as Roseburg’s Senate representative in Salem. Senator Heard said he made the decision to retire to have more time to spend with his family and raise his sons. A replacement for Senator Heard’s position was not mentioned in his statement.
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy