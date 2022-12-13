Flu cases in the state continue to surge earlier in the season than in the past 5 years. The Oregon Health Authority is reporting cases of influenza A are hitting peaks near 5000. The majority of those cases are in the Portland Metro area, but cases are heavy else where. Dr. Willie Foster with Peace Harbor in Florence says cases continue to show up at the hospital along with RSV and COVId-19. He says symptoms are wide and varied.

