Falcons Twitter reacts to Desmond Ridder being named starter

By Deen Worley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Just as some fans were growing skeptical of last week’s report that the Falcons were planning to bench quarterback Marcus Mariota, head coach Arthur Smith confirmed the QB change during his Monday press conference.

Smith also indicated that Mariota is likely to go on the injured reserve list due to a knee issue unrelated to the benching. Logan Woodside, who was recently signed off the Titans’ practice squad, will take over as the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Ridder.

Falcons fans have been calling for the team to bench Mariota for weeks, and many were relieved to see Smith officially name Ridder as the starter.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

