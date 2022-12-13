Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Related
WRGB
Water quality improvement plans discussed during Scotia board meeting
SCOTIA, N.Y. (WRGB) — Solutions to address water quality concerns in Scotia were presented during a village board meeting Wednesday night. An engineer hired by the village laid out the plans before village trustees. Last month, Scotia officials found elevated levels of lead in water samples, prompting the village...
WRGB
Schenectady's snow removal emphasis put to the test by storm
Schenectady — If you live in Schenectady and have any complaints about the way your road has been plowed, Mayor Gary McCarthy says: "Call the mayor's office." As one of the first big snowstorms of the season impacts the Capital Region, Mayor McCarthy, along with the residents, hope that's not necessary. This comes after the City has worked to improve their response to storms over the past few years.
WRGB
Plow driver shortage impact municipalities ahead of snow storm
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — From Montgomery to Warren County road crews have been out clearing roads for residents. But plow driver shortages are going to impact municipalities, including Warren County whos drivers were our starting at 3:30 a.m. "It does impact us; I'm going to go to the...
WRGB
Capital Region gears up for messy winter storm
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (WRGB) — A winter storm is forecasted to move slowly across many parts of New York State, bringing wet, heavy snow from Thursday through Saturday. In the Capital Region, a spokesperson with the New York State Department of Transportation tells CBS 6 crews have been out since 5 a.m. Thursday morning preparing the roads.
WRGB
Autoshops deal with labor and equipment shortage
As we head into the new year, a new concern surrounding the never-ending supply and labor shortage; Auto shops. Today I spoke with a Body shop owner in Scotia who tells me the too-familiar reality of his business "our labor force is way less than what we need it to be."
WRGB
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Early moments of State Street fire that destroyed business, apartments
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — New tonight we’ve just received exclusive video of the start of the fire that destroyed a building on State Street in Schenectady last Saturday. It took less than 4 minutes from the initial flame to the entire building being engulfed at 1901 State Street. After the call came in, fire crews took just 3 minutes to respond. Yet, smoke filled the street, then the sky in Schenectady, seen for miles. 7 people who lived in apartments on the top floor were displaced, the bottom floor housing an e-bike and scooter business. The speed of the spread of the fire has Schenectady officials calling for residents to prioritize fire and lithium-ion battery safety.
WRGB
Schenectady, State Police conducting 'enhanced search' for Samantha Humphrey before storm
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Fourteen year old Samantha Humphrey has been missing since November 25th. In that time search crews have been searching the river in the area of Riverside Park in Schenectady where she was last seen. On December 15th, Schenectady Police , with the assistance of State...
WRGB
Holiday shopping continues as winter storm rolls through Capital Region
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — A winter storm bringing snow, sleet and rain comes as we close in on the holidays. And when the weather outside is frightful, many people hunkered down inside and stayed off the roads. But in Saratoga Springs, it was business as usual for holiday...
WRGB
6,500 bags of Fentanyl seized following traffic stop in Albany, says sheriff's office
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested an Albany man, who is now facing weapons and drug charges. Investigators say 52-year-old David M Nelson was found to be operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Deputies then recovered over 6,500 bags of...
WRGB
USPS gears up for peak holiday rush amid some carrier shortages
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The holiday package rush is on. At the United States Postal Service's Albany Processing and Distribution Center, the USPS says workers will process more than 130,000 packages each day ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Albany distribution center serves the entire Capital Region and beyond.
WRGB
Former Siena Men's Basketball Head Coach Louis Orr has died
Albany, NY (WRGB) — We have some sad news out of the basketball world on Friday. Former basketball legend Louis Orr passed away earlier today at the age of 64 following a battle with cancer. Orr was the Siena Men's Basketball Head Coach during the 2000-2001 season, in which he led the Saints to a share of the MAAC regular season crown.
Comments / 0