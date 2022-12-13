Read full article on original website
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Messi trains with his team ahead of World Cup final Argentina v France
Argentina’s Messi trained with his team at Qatar University on the eve of the World Cup final, where they will face France at the Lusail Stadium, in Qatar. Concerns were raised about the champion’s fitness after Messi was seen clutching his hamstring in the latest game against Croatia. Later this week, he did not join his teammates during the squad training on Thursday. The seven-time Ballon d'Or has been a key figure for Argentina during the World Cup, with four goals scored and three assists to help his national side reach the final.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More France train ahead of World Cup final clash with Messi’s ArgentinaFrance train ahead of World Cup final clash with Messi’s ArgentinaWorld Cup play-off: Croatia pocket bronze as Morocco make history despite defeat
CSA Bans Crypto Firms in Canada From Providing Leverage Trading Services
The cryptocurrency exchanges that aim to register in Canada will be required to comply with the country’s stricter regulations, which include a prohibition on providing margin or leverage trading services, as per the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). According to the additional parameters stated by the CSA on Monday, firms...
War-Impacted Ukrainians to Receive USDC Through Stellar Blockchain
Global agency for refugees, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has decided to utilize the Stellar blockchain to send aid to Ukraine. According to the Stellar Development Foundation, a partnership has been formed with the UNHCR to offer the United States dollar-pegged stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) as a form of financial assistance to Ukrainian refugees.
Incoming UK’s FCA Chief Calls for Stricter Crypto Laws
As reported initially by the Financial Times, Ashley Alder, the incoming chair of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, has shown a hard liner attitude for crypto platforms when he briefed members of parliament. Mr. Alder is the current CEO of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission.
