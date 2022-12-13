Argentina’s Messi trained with his team at Qatar University on the eve of the World Cup final, where they will face France at the Lusail Stadium, in Qatar. Concerns were raised about the champion’s fitness after Messi was seen clutching his hamstring in the latest game against Croatia. Later this week, he did not join his teammates during the squad training on Thursday. The seven-time Ballon d'Or has been a key figure for Argentina during the World Cup, with four goals scored and three assists to help his national side reach the final.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More France train ahead of World Cup final clash with Messi’s ArgentinaFrance train ahead of World Cup final clash with Messi’s ArgentinaWorld Cup play-off: Croatia pocket bronze as Morocco make history despite defeat

1 HOUR AGO