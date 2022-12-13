ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTX Co-CEO Ryan Salame Tipped Regulator on SBF’s Misdeeds

A December 14th court filing revealed that the other Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the now-bankrupt FTX Derivatives Exchange Ryan Salame is the man behind Sam Bankman-Fried’s woes. According to the filed document, co-CEO Salame told the Bahamian regulators that there was an underground transfer of customers’ funds from FTX to its sister trading firm Alameda Research.
CFTC to Sue SBF, FTX and Alameda Over Fraud Charges

According to a press statement, the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has initiated legal action against Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, as well as Alameda Research, sibling company of FTX. In its submission, the CFTC stated that Bankman-Fried had issued deceptive assertions regarding...
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Says Kevin O’Leary’s Remarks Are False

FTX collapse has taken a turn on the crypto industry as several issues relating to the collapse keep arising on a daily basis. Following a controversial testimony by Kevin O’Leary, a multimillionaire, and supporter of FTX, Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO in an interview called O’Leary a liar. In...

