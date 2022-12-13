A December 14th court filing revealed that the other Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the now-bankrupt FTX Derivatives Exchange Ryan Salame is the man behind Sam Bankman-Fried’s woes. According to the filed document, co-CEO Salame told the Bahamian regulators that there was an underground transfer of customers’ funds from FTX to its sister trading firm Alameda Research.

