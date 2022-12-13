Suspect pleads guilty to fentanyl charge in case involving 115 pills sent in the mail to Copper Mountain employee housing

Read full article on original website
Related
Deputies search for shooting suspect that shot woman multiple times
Deputies in Jefferson County are looking for a shooting suspect that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.
Police searching for shooting suspect in Denver
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting Saturday morning according to a news release. Police responded to the shooting near the Bear Valley Club condominiums at 3663 S. Sheridan Blvd. this morning. The victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Man accused of stealing vehicle, running from police
The Westminster Police Department arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle and running from police on Friday morning.
Family of Denver murder victim furious about killer's impending release
DENVER — For the past 29 years, the Christmas season has been extremely difficult for Carol Cossio and her son, George. Earlier this week, it became even more difficult. "It feels like we're being victimized all over again," George Cossio said. On Dec. 2, 1993, George's sister, Yvonne, was...
Should Colorado's district attorneys be able to ask a judge to remove guns from a dangerous person?
COLORADO, USA — Colorado’s district attorneys are set to meet Friday to consider a proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the state’s three-year-old “red flag” law. Currently, only law enforcement officers...
Video captures intruders casing items in man’s garage
Video shows that somehow a man and a woman were able to get inside a local man's garage.
Woman shot in road rage incident in Wheat Ridge
Police say a 58-year-old woman was seriously hurt after someone shot her during a road rage incident.
Summit Daily News
Driver who struck cyclist on Colorado Highway 9 in September faces misdemeanor charge
The driver who struck a cyclist on Colorado Highway 9 in September, leading to his death, has been charged. Jesus Manuel Gutierrez Sanchez, 25, of Dillon, faces charges of careless driving resulting in death, a Class 1 traffic offense; false reporting, a Class 2 misdemeanor; and driving without a license, a Class A traffic infraction.
Denver deputy arrested on assault, domestic violence
A Denver sheriff's deputy has been arrested and accused of domestic violence.
Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
Colorado Crime History: The Murder of Kelsey Grammer’s Sister in 1975
It's one of those stories where you hear about it for the first time, and wonder if why you hadn't before; maybe you were too young, maybe it just fell off your radar. It comes up, because the man charged in the killing was just up for parole. There's really...
10 investigated causes of Colorado wildfire that killed 2, destroyed 1,000-plus buildings
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has released another update on their investigation into the Marshall Fire, which killed two people and destroyed 1,084 buildings, causing widespread damage and creating an apocalyptic scene after rapid spread on a windy day. Resulting in more than $500 million in damages and destroying huge portions of towns Superior and Louisville, the cause of the fire remains unknown nearly a year later.
17-year-old charged as adult for attempted murder of police officer
A 17-year-old is facing charges of attempted murder of a peace officer during an incident that involved a stolen vehicle.
Colorado troopers see year-over-year fatal crash rate increase
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Over 700 people have died in Colorado crashes as of Dec. 11, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported, making this one of the state’s deadliest years.
Police identify suspect in Lakewood shooting
Lakewood police identified a suspect in a shooting that left one dead on Dec. 6, according to a news release. Lakewood Police responded to a shooting near the area of Pierce Street and West 13th Avenue at 1 a.m. on Dec. 6 when a 911 caller reported seeing an unconscious man on the sidewalk. Police found the victim, Jose Javier Mondoza-Ortiz, 26, dead with gunshot wounds. Police have identified Brian Exequiel Alarcon-Palma, 23, as a suspect in the shooting, According to the release. Alarcon-Palma is wanted for first-degree murder. Police ask anyone with information on the homicide of Alarcon-Palma's whereabouts to call the Lakewood Police tipline at 303-763-6800.
Aurora man wanted for deadly shooting in Lakewood
Lakewood police are searching for an Aurora man wanted for first-degree murder following a deadly shooting last week.
These cars are most common targets of catalytic converter thefts in Boulder
Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community.
1 killed, multiple injured including officer in overnight apartment fire
One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada.
18 cars damaged after RV fire spreads to other vehicles at Lakewood dealership
At least 18 cars were damaged after a fire that started in an RV spread to other vehicles at a Lakewood auto dealership Saturday morning.
KDVR.com
Video released in man's beating during traffic stop
Dalvin Gadson was pulled over, and police eventually beat him, in a case that's now getting an internal affairs review and a possible lawsuit. Talya Cunningham reports. Video released in man’s beating during traffic stop. Dalvin Gadson was pulled over, and police eventually beat him, in a case that's...
Comments / 0