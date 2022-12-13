ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Suspect pleads guilty to fentanyl charge in case involving 115 pills sent in the mail to Copper Mountain employee housing

By Ryan Spencer
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Police searching for shooting suspect in Denver

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting Saturday morning according to a news release. Police responded to the shooting near the Bear Valley Club condominiums at 3663 S. Sheridan Blvd. this morning. The victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash

Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

10 investigated causes of Colorado wildfire that killed 2, destroyed 1,000-plus buildings

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has released another update on their investigation into the Marshall Fire, which killed two people and destroyed 1,084 buildings, causing widespread damage and creating an apocalyptic scene after rapid spread on a windy day. Resulting in more than $500 million in damages and destroying huge portions of towns Superior and Louisville, the cause of the fire remains unknown nearly a year later.
LOUISVILLE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Police identify suspect in Lakewood shooting

Lakewood police identified a suspect in a shooting that left one dead on Dec. 6, according to a news release. Lakewood Police responded to a shooting near the area of Pierce Street and West 13th Avenue at 1 a.m. on Dec. 6 when a 911 caller reported seeing an unconscious man on the sidewalk. Police found the victim, Jose Javier Mondoza-Ortiz, 26, dead with gunshot wounds. Police have identified Brian Exequiel Alarcon-Palma, 23, as a suspect in the shooting, According to the release. Alarcon-Palma is wanted for first-degree murder. Police ask anyone with information on the homicide of Alarcon-Palma's whereabouts to call the Lakewood Police tipline at 303-763-6800.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Video released in man's beating during traffic stop

Dalvin Gadson was pulled over, and police eventually beat him, in a case that's now getting an internal affairs review and a possible lawsuit. Talya Cunningham reports. Video released in man’s beating during traffic stop. Dalvin Gadson was pulled over, and police eventually beat him, in a case that's...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy