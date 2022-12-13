ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debbie Thompson
4d ago

Boo hoo. You have to drive 10 minutes to pick up a gallon of milk. Try having to drive 20 minutes here in Graves County you know the county hit by the tornado 2021.

Guest
4d ago

I’m hoping it’s another Publix 🤞 Our home was one of the first built in Masterson Station almost 20 years ago. From what I understand our subdivision is one of the largest in the state. So between that, and all of the other neighborhoods and apartments that have gone up in the Leestown Road area in the last 10 years, why is it that we have hardly any grocery, restaurants retail on our end of Lexington? Makes no sense to me. Long overdue. I am hoping that if Meijer is not going in -that it will be the second Publix in Lexington. The one in Palomar has not progressed past a pile of dirt. There will certainly be no lack of clientele at any of these stores or restaurants.

findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Lexington

Do you necessarily require a entire list of the best hospital in the Lexington locality? In this blog article, I’ll give some best hospital details, that are basically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction map link from your house, with details area, Web information, estimate regular users ratings,...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House

Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Crumbl Cookies opens Nicholasville location

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Nicholasville just got a whole lot sweeter. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. As part of the celebration, customers can get a free chocolate chip cookie. All they have to...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington horse training center reopening after months of uncertainty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington horse training center is reopening after months of uncertainty. Trainers had to move all of their horses out over the summer. Now, the new general manager is welcoming them back. The mission at Ashwood Training Center has always been to “help the small trainer.”...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Hank the Horse rings bell for Salvation Army in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Kentucky horse was out ringing the bell for the Salvation Army Thursday. Hank the Horse was out in the Lexington Green Shopping Center. Hank is a children’s literacy advocate who rings the bell every year for the organization. Organizers say they love having...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

How to make sure your HVAC unit is ready for winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The colder weather means it’s time for some home maintenance. That includes making sure the unit that heats your house is working properly. As it gets much colder out, there are several things you can do to make sure your HVAC unit is functioning properly and safely. This is needed maintenance whether you have a furnace, a heat pump or a multipurpose unit.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations

A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations. A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Crumbl Cookies opens...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington crash victim remembered as a light in the community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly Lexington crash has left one family mourning a daughter, mother and friend. Makenzie Harlin, 21, was in the passenger seat of a car hit by a truck near the intersection of Mason Headley Road and Gettysburg Road Wednesday afternoon. She died at the scene, just minutes from her home.
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Community Trust Bank announces moves

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., is pleased to announce that Billie J. Dollins has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Central Region President, effective January 3, 2023. Larry W. Jones will retire as the Central Region President from Community Trust Bank on December 31, 2022. Jeffrey Koonce will be the Versailles Market President, a position currently held by Ms. Dollins.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Hundreds of UK students graduate Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of University of Kentucky students are graduating Friday. Two commencement ceremonies will take place at Rupp Arena. The first was held at 10 a.m., with the second at 3 p.m. Guests can only bring a small clutch or a clear bag. Masks are optional. Free...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Walmart customers complain about double charges; retailer responds

Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree. Walmart customers complain about double charges; …. Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree....
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a weather maker, which will spark snow showers through Sunday. We’ll dry out and warm to the middle 30s by Monday. Keeping a close eye on some wild winter weather as we end the week. A powerful arctic cold front will bring a winter mix, which will switch to snow by Friday. If the ingredients come together, we could see accumulating snow.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

7 injured in 5-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A serious crash happened near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Yellowstone Parkway. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle ran a red light which led to a five-vehicle crash. Seven people were taken to an area hospital, one with...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Hospitals in Lexington reaching capacity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – What is happening here in Lexington is happening across the nation. Emergency rooms and ICUs are filling up, and they are filling up fast. Because of that, many hospitals are approaching capacity or are already there. “We have been challenged with having capacity for...
LEXINGTON, KY

