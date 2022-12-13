In the heart of the Coachella Valley exists the famed El Paseo avenue, featuring nine blocks of shops, restaurants and unique businesses, making it the ultimate destination for all things entertainment and leisure. With more than 220 businesses, ranging from high-end stores, art galleries and fine-dining restaurants to one-of-a-kind boutiques and casual happy hour hotspots, this Palm Desert destination is always bustling with things to do. And over the past year, El Paseo has welcomed several new businesses and activations for your enjoyment! Here’s an inside look at what’s new on El Paseo.

