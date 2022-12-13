Read full article on original website
The Galleri Classic Golf Tournament Seeks Volunteers, Pro-Am Players
(CNS) – The Galleri Classic, a new golf tournament that will feature 78 PGA Tour Champions professionals next year, put out a call Thursday for volunteers and Pro-Am participants. The tournament will debut March 20-26 at the Mission Hills Country Club’s Dinah Shore Tournament Course in Rancho Mirage.
Surfline
California: 2022-23 Winter Outlook
Whether you’re after something big and scary or smaller and more approachable, wintertime in the Golden State offers plenty of options. Our third consecutive round of La Niña — what we call a “triple dip” — is poised to deliver quality surf in bunches while also serving up lengthy runs of below-average waves in between. Point Conception acts as a line of demarcation between solid swell to its north and more user-friendly swell for the spots nestled into the Southern California bight. That contrast will be sharp this season.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Crumbl Cookies Opens in La Quinta
Crumble Cookies in La Quinta has their grand opening Friday, December 16th. Store owners, Robert and Cami McFarlane, stopped by NBC Palm Springs to give viewers a peek at what they can expect. The store is located at 46480 Washington Street near the Trader Joe’s. Store hours are from 8...
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Three California airports considered the ‘best’ for holiday travel
If you are boarding a plane to get to your holiday destination, consider booking a flight through these airports to get there.
San Francisco home to the cheapest luxury hotel in California, study says
Many Californians would love to stay in a luxury hotel during a trip, but not everyone can afford it. Luckily, CashNetUSA compiled a list of the cheapest luxury hotels in each state that are perfect for anyone’s next vacation. Researchers were able to identify the cheapest luxury hotel one-night stay rates by searching Hotel.com. The […]
This Is The Coldest City In California
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
Acrisure Arena sets parking plan for Doobie Brothers event after troubled opening night
Officials at Acrisure Arena have released a parking plan for Thursday's Doobie Brothers event. Wednesday's opening night event at Acrisure Arena was marred with issues of parking and traffic along Varner Road. Some visitors tell News Channel 3 it took over an hour to park. Traffic into the arena area continued as long as an The post Acrisure Arena sets parking plan for Doobie Brothers event after troubled opening night appeared first on KESQ.
VinFast Opens Four Stores To Sell VF 8 And VF 9 Electric Vehicles In California
VinFast, one of the latest automakers to hit the United States, has announced the advent of four new dealerships in California. The Vietnamese company, which recently showcased two new products at the LA Auto Show, has opened three store locations in Topanga Canyon, Marina del Rey, and Irvine. A fourth location in the city of Torrance is expected to open shortly. VinFast says the new stores will enable customers to experience the VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs in great detail and receive information and guidance from dedicated product experts.
Paradise Post
$11 for a head of California lettuce? Here’s what’s behind the shortage causing ‘outrageous’ prices
Don’t look now — the price of lettuce is soaring across the Bay Area. It’s $5.99 for a head of romaine at Country Sun Natural Foods in Palo Alto. Nearly $10 for little gem lettuce at Draeger’s Market in Los Altos. And a whopping $10.99 for iceberg at Piedmont Grocery in Oakland.
Doobie Brothers attendees avoid traffic frenzy at Acrisure Arena amid new parking plan
A new parking plan was implemented at Acrisure Arena on Thursday, after facing major traffic and parking issues on opening night Wednesday. “We heard on the news that there was some challenges last night with parking and people missing the show so we made it a point to get here early," said local resident Dave The post Doobie Brothers attendees avoid traffic frenzy at Acrisure Arena amid new parking plan appeared first on KESQ.
localemagazine.com
9 New Places to Shop, Eat and Explore on Palm Desert’s El Paseo
In the heart of the Coachella Valley exists the famed El Paseo avenue, featuring nine blocks of shops, restaurants and unique businesses, making it the ultimate destination for all things entertainment and leisure. With more than 220 businesses, ranging from high-end stores, art galleries and fine-dining restaurants to one-of-a-kind boutiques and casual happy hour hotspots, this Palm Desert destination is always bustling with things to do. And over the past year, El Paseo has welcomed several new businesses and activations for your enjoyment! Here’s an inside look at what’s new on El Paseo.
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved...
California restaurant considered the ‘best’ place to get hot chocolate
As temperatures cool across the Golden State, enjoying a cup of hot chocolate is a great way to stay warm. Yelp, the business review website, compiled a list of the “Top 25 places for hot chocolate across the U.S. and Canada,” and one restaurant from the Golden State topped the list. Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates, located […]
All Of SoCal Is Now In A (Worse) Drought Emergency
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California says more mandatory restrictions are in the forecast.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella To Potentially Become A Blue Zone City
Around the world there are a handful of so-called Blue Zone cities. Those are areas where the population is expected to be healthier and live longer than average, and the city of Coachella could soon earn that title. A study is underway to help determine how to make the City...
Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated
Shoppers have been evacuated from the Aldi supermarket in Palm Springs as firefighters investigate an issue at the store. It is unconfirmed exactly what the issue is at the store, which is on Ramon Road near Gene Autry Trail. One customer told News Channel 3 that there may have been an issue on the roof The post Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated appeared first on KESQ.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
