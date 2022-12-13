Read full article on original website
FTX Did Not Use Encryption to Store Users’ Keys: New CEO
During the time when Sam Bankman Fried was in charge of FTX, the company had been storing private keys to cryptocurrency wallets without using encryption. As a result, “hundreds of millions of dollars” were susceptible to theft or other forms of criminal behaviour. As part of his prepared...
Bank for International Settlements Unveils New Crypto Policy
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) often referred to as the ‘Central bank for Central banks’ announced a new rule that will permit banks to store bitcoin equivalent to 2% of their reserves. BIS stated in the December 2022 Prudential treatment of crypto asset exposures report that the...
B.Riley Prepares to Bankroll Core Scientific to Avoid Bankruptcy
Investment bank cum crypto lender B.Riley has offered to finance troubled Bitcoin (BTC) miner Core Scientific with $72 million to avoid an impending bankruptcy. This offering will also preserve value for Core Scientific’s stakeholders. According to a published statement, B. Riley said;. “In our opinion, the vast majority of...
CNBC Mad Money Host Cramer Says Binance has no Real Legitimacy
American media personality Jim Cramer who is known to have recently reversed his course on cryptocurrencies now has it all against Binance, largest crypto exchange by trade volume. The CNBC presenter released a tweet stating that Binance has no real legitimacy. Cramer went on to compare the leading exchange to...
Mazars Group Suspends Proof-of-Reserve Audit for Crypto Firms
Auditing firm Mazars Group has suspended proof-of-reserve studies for cryptocurrency exchanges after some backlash it recently received from members of the crypto community. In essence, Mazars is stopping every business that it has with KuCoin, Binance, Crypto.com, and other crypto firms. Binance confirmed the news by saying that “unfortunately, this means that we will not be able to work with Mazars for the moment.”
USDC Withdrawals are Live on Binance
On December 13, the world’s biggest crypto exchange, Binance, resumed processing withdrawals of USDC, a stablecoin, following an hour-long hiatus. The cryptocurrency exchange announced the return of $USDC withdrawals in a tweet: “$USDC withdrawals are back online. Thank you for your patience.”. According to a report by Seeking...
MetaMask Users Can Now Purchase Ether via PayPal
ConsenSys has unveiled a new gateway to Ethereum by incorporating PayPal transactions of ether on the popular crypto wallet named MetaMask. Additionally, a browser implementation planned for the first quarter of the coming year. The MetaMask software wallet creator aims to allow some US customers to finance their wallets with...
Incoming UK’s FCA Chief Calls for Stricter Crypto Laws
As reported initially by the Financial Times, Ashley Alder, the incoming chair of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, has shown a hard liner attitude for crypto platforms when he briefed members of parliament. Mr. Alder is the current CEO of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission.
Binance Proof-of-Reserve Reconfirmed by CryptoQuant
CryptoQuant, a blockchain analytic platform has released a report to ascertain the result of the proof-of-reserve study carried out by leading digital assets service provider Binance. According to the CryptoQuant report, all Binance reserves are accounted for. The analytics firm confirmed that the Binance stablecoin reserve is not displaying any FTX-like behaviors.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Says Kevin O’Leary’s Remarks Are False
FTX collapse has taken a turn on the crypto industry as several issues relating to the collapse keep arising on a daily basis. Following a controversial testimony by Kevin O’Leary, a multimillionaire, and supporter of FTX, Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO in an interview called O’Leary a liar. In...
CleanSpark Reduces 2023 Hashrate Due to Building Delays
The sustainable Bitcoin mining and energy technology company CleanSpark is cutting down its 2023 hashrate guidance due to building delays from a technology company Lancium, who happens to be its partner. According to a release by the bitcoin (BTC) miner, the hashrate was reduced by 30% from 22.4 EH/s to...
FTX Seeks Court’s Consent to Sell Four of its Subsidiaries
The Bankrupt Exchange FTX once valued at $32 billion is seeking consent from the United States bankruptcy court to sell out four of its businesses that were recently acquired before its collapse. According to the release today, the collapsed exchange wants to sell off its Embed, FTX Japan, FTX Europe,...
Unbanked Opens the Doors for Europeans to Use Crypto Cards
The success of cryptocurrencies in the past decade has led to increasing adoption by businesses and retailers seeking to expand their customer base with fast and efficient payment methods. More merchants have increasingly adopted the use of cryptocurrencies as an alternative form of payment due to low transaction fees. However...
Finder Wallet Sued by Australian Regulator over Illegal Operations
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has taken legal action against Finder Wallet Pty Ltd, an AUSTRAC-registered digital currency exchange that powers crypto trading in the Finder app. Finder Wallet was indicted for engaging in unlicensed conduct and breaching product disclosure requirements. According to the announcement by ASIC on...
Japan to Erase Crypto Corporate Tax For Token Issuers
The government of Japan is ready to reduce the 30% tax imposed on cryptocurrency exchanges in the region. This consideration was influenced by the latest push of the Japanese government to boost growth in its domestic finance and technology sectors. Generally, it seems Japan is building its interest in domestic crypto and the Web3.0 ecosystem.
FTX Co-CEO Ryan Salame Tipped Regulator on SBF’s Misdeeds
A December 14th court filing revealed that the other Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the now-bankrupt FTX Derivatives Exchange Ryan Salame is the man behind Sam Bankman-Fried’s woes. According to the filed document, co-CEO Salame told the Bahamian regulators that there was an underground transfer of customers’ funds from FTX to its sister trading firm Alameda Research.
Binance’s CZ Disapproves Crypto Self-Custody for All
Far from what Ray Youssef, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Paxful believes, the head of Binance exchange Changpeng Zhao popularly known as CZ argues that keeping digital assets in a cold wallet will be riskier than holding them in centralized exchanges. CZ noted a need to make this information public after massive withdrawals of stablecoins were noticed on the Binance exchange.
Coinbase CEO Talks About Existing Fear and Volatility of Crypto
In a note to staff, crypto exchange Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong assured that compared to the other struggling or failing crypto exchanges, their firm would survive even as the company’s shares showed a record fall. The price of a share of Coinbase stock dropped to an all-time low on...
Binance was Behind FTX Implosion: Kevin O’Leary
On December 14, investor Kevin O’Leary asserted during a United States Senate committee hearing on the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange that Binance was the cause of the collapse of FTX. O’Lear, a hired FTX spokesperson, testified that when he inquired about SBF’s usage of customer cash over the...
CSA Bans Crypto Firms in Canada From Providing Leverage Trading Services
The cryptocurrency exchanges that aim to register in Canada will be required to comply with the country’s stricter regulations, which include a prohibition on providing margin or leverage trading services, as per the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). According to the additional parameters stated by the CSA on Monday, firms...
