thecoinrise.com
FTX Was Not the Worst Collapse Crypto Investors Witnessed: Chainalysis
US-based blockchain analytics firm, Chainalysis, released a report on Wednesday claiming that while the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX has affected the crypto market, it does not represent the worst losses for crypto investors in 2022. According to the outcomes of the study, the implosion of the...
thecoinrise.com
CNBC Mad Money Host Cramer Says Binance has no Real Legitimacy
American media personality Jim Cramer who is known to have recently reversed his course on cryptocurrencies now has it all against Binance, largest crypto exchange by trade volume. The CNBC presenter released a tweet stating that Binance has no real legitimacy. Cramer went on to compare the leading exchange to...
thecoinrise.com
Binance Proof-of-Reserve Reconfirmed by CryptoQuant
CryptoQuant, a blockchain analytic platform has released a report to ascertain the result of the proof-of-reserve study carried out by leading digital assets service provider Binance. According to the CryptoQuant report, all Binance reserves are accounted for. The analytics firm confirmed that the Binance stablecoin reserve is not displaying any FTX-like behaviors.
thecoinrise.com
AVAX price analysis for 15 December 2022
AVAX price analysis for 15 December 2022, AVAX, the twentieth-largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about AVAX price from CoinCodex. On the third day of this week, it seems that the pressure tries to balance between buyers and sellers based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
thecoinrise.com
Binance was Behind FTX Implosion: Kevin O’Leary
On December 14, investor Kevin O’Leary asserted during a United States Senate committee hearing on the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange that Binance was the cause of the collapse of FTX. O’Lear, a hired FTX spokesperson, testified that when he inquired about SBF’s usage of customer cash over the...
thecoinrise.com
Finder Wallet Sued by Australian Regulator over Illegal Operations
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has taken legal action against Finder Wallet Pty Ltd, an AUSTRAC-registered digital currency exchange that powers crypto trading in the Finder app. Finder Wallet was indicted for engaging in unlicensed conduct and breaching product disclosure requirements. According to the announcement by ASIC on...
thecoinrise.com
BitGo Refused to Unwrap $50M in WBTC For Alameda
BitGo CEO Mike Belshe confirmed in a Twitter Spaces held by MakerDAO delegate and Blec Report founder Chris Blec, that his firm refused to unwrap $50 million in wrapped bitcoin, days before FTX and its sister firm Alameda Research went bankrupt. WBTC is a tokenized form of bitcoin usable on...
thecoinrise.com
B.Riley Prepares to Bankroll Core Scientific to Avoid Bankruptcy
Investment bank cum crypto lender B.Riley has offered to finance troubled Bitcoin (BTC) miner Core Scientific with $72 million to avoid an impending bankruptcy. This offering will also preserve value for Core Scientific’s stakeholders. According to a published statement, B. Riley said;. “In our opinion, the vast majority of...
thecoinrise.com
CleanSpark Reduces 2023 Hashrate Due to Building Delays
The sustainable Bitcoin mining and energy technology company CleanSpark is cutting down its 2023 hashrate guidance due to building delays from a technology company Lancium, who happens to be its partner. According to a release by the bitcoin (BTC) miner, the hashrate was reduced by 30% from 22.4 EH/s to...
thecoinrise.com
Japan to Erase Crypto Corporate Tax For Token Issuers
The government of Japan is ready to reduce the 30% tax imposed on cryptocurrency exchanges in the region. This consideration was influenced by the latest push of the Japanese government to boost growth in its domestic finance and technology sectors. Generally, it seems Japan is building its interest in domestic crypto and the Web3.0 ecosystem.
thecoinrise.com
Unbanked Opens the Doors for Europeans to Use Crypto Cards
The success of cryptocurrencies in the past decade has led to increasing adoption by businesses and retailers seeking to expand their customer base with fast and efficient payment methods. More merchants have increasingly adopted the use of cryptocurrencies as an alternative form of payment due to low transaction fees. However...
thecoinrise.com
USDC Withdrawals are Live on Binance
On December 13, the world’s biggest crypto exchange, Binance, resumed processing withdrawals of USDC, a stablecoin, following an hour-long hiatus. The cryptocurrency exchange announced the return of $USDC withdrawals in a tweet: “$USDC withdrawals are back online. Thank you for your patience.”. According to a report by Seeking...
thecoinrise.com
FTX Co-CEO Ryan Salame Tipped Regulator on SBF’s Misdeeds
A December 14th court filing revealed that the other Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the now-bankrupt FTX Derivatives Exchange Ryan Salame is the man behind Sam Bankman-Fried’s woes. According to the filed document, co-CEO Salame told the Bahamian regulators that there was an underground transfer of customers’ funds from FTX to its sister trading firm Alameda Research.
thecoinrise.com
Binance’s CZ Disapproves Crypto Self-Custody for All
Far from what Ray Youssef, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Paxful believes, the head of Binance exchange Changpeng Zhao popularly known as CZ argues that keeping digital assets in a cold wallet will be riskier than holding them in centralized exchanges. CZ noted a need to make this information public after massive withdrawals of stablecoins were noticed on the Binance exchange.
thecoinrise.com
MetaMask Users Can Now Purchase Ether via PayPal
ConsenSys has unveiled a new gateway to Ethereum by incorporating PayPal transactions of ether on the popular crypto wallet named MetaMask. Additionally, a browser implementation planned for the first quarter of the coming year. The MetaMask software wallet creator aims to allow some US customers to finance their wallets with...
