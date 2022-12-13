Auditing firm Mazars Group has suspended proof-of-reserve studies for cryptocurrency exchanges after some backlash it recently received from members of the crypto community. In essence, Mazars is stopping every business that it has with KuCoin, Binance, Crypto.com, and other crypto firms. Binance confirmed the news by saying that “unfortunately, this means that we will not be able to work with Mazars for the moment.”

5 HOURS AGO