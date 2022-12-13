ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Belen man charged with breaking into Albuquerque cookie store

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akbFt_0jgPte6s00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a Belen man for breaking into a local cookie shop early Monday morning. According to the criminal complaint, Joshua Sena went into Insomnia Cookies on Central in southeast Albuquerque around 11:30 p.m. Sunday asking for water.

Story continues below:

Some employees gave him a bottle and he left the store. Then around midnight as the employees were cleaning up, Sena came back.

He was told the store was closed and he responded by smashing their window. The employees hid in a bathroom until the police arrived. Sena was taken into custody and is charged with breaking and entering.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police investigate shooting at parole office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Albuquerque are investigating a shooting. It happened at the New Mexico Probation and Parole Office Thursday night. Albuquerque authorities said no one was hurt, and the office was already closed. The building, however, was hit and damaged. Witnesses are speaking to the police. No other information has been released.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Stolen gun used in UNM campus shootout

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- The gun Brandon Travis used to shoot Mike Peake in the deadly UNM campus shooting was stolen, according to New Mexico State Police. State Police said the gun was stolen out of Clovis, New Mexico. An official from the Clovis Police Department said a report of a stolen Glock 43 was The post Stolen gun used in UNM campus shootout appeared first on KVIA.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sights and Sounds: River of Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — River of Lights is back in the Duke city! The Biopark holds its 25th annual show that hosts visitors daily throughout Dec. 30. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and close at 10:00 p.m. Visitors get to walk through the BioPark gardens and admire the various light displays. Vendors are also scattered […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy