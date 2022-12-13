Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox34.com
Texas Tech Athletics celebrates 28 fall graduates
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics will have 28 of its student-athletes, including 15 members of its football program, receive either their undergraduate or master’s degrees beginning Friday during commencement ceremonies at United Supermarkets Arena. “The end of each semester is always a time to celebrate as we...
fox34.com
Meadow looking for a new head football coach, AD
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After three football seasons at Meadow, Joshua Conner is stepping down to make a career change. Conner is leaving education and getting into the car business, working at Mercedes-Benz. Conner led the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2021. We...
fox34.com
Lady Raiders win 82-68 over Oral Roberts
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech hosted Oral Roberts on Wednesday, looking to extend their winning streak to eight games. Bre Scott lead the Lady Raiders in scoring totaling 24 points, followed by Rhyle Mckinney with 15. Katie Ferrell was back in the starting lineup for the first time in a month after breaking her hand. Ferrell had 9 points and 6 rebounds. The Lady Raiders shot 30.4% from the three, totaling 7 offensive rebounds and 16 defensive boards. The Lady Raiders shot 53% as a team.
fox34.com
Wolfforth to purchase water from Lubbock under 25-year agreement
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - With the approval of the Lubbock City Council, the City of Wolfforth will now be able to purchase treated water from its neighbor through a deal that will last the next 25 years. “We’ll start with one connection to the City of Lubbock’s distribution system that...
fox34.com
SPC hosts reception for retiring faculty and staff
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College hosted its Fall 2022 Retiree Reception for the faculty and staff retiring from the college. The honored members had a combined total of 229 years of service to SPC, according to a release. Some of the retirees pictured:. Connie Gardner, customer service coordinator...
fox34.com
Lubbock officer awarded Purple Heart for injury suffered in line of duty
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s men and women in blue were honored for their dedication and bravery on Thursday. Nearly 20 members of the Lubbock Police Department were recognized. “It’s occasions like this that we get to recognize our officers,” Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said. Four...
fox34.com
TTU child psychiatrist supports proposed social media ban
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Millions of young subscribers could get kicked off social media if a newly-proposed bill is signed into law during Texas’ upcoming legislative session. Child psychiatrist Dr. Bobby Jain at Texas Tech says the bill would provide much needed oversight and could go a long way...
fox34.com
Lubbock woman creates travel bags for kids in foster care
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock kids in foster care will soon receive new luxurious bags called the Immersion Bag. Natalie Craig used to work with CASA of the South Plains. The idea came from a luncheon Craig had with one boy who was sharing his life story with her. “He...
fox34.com
Woodrow, Wolfforth fire departments fighting structure fire near University & Woodrow Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters from Woodrow and Wolfforth fire departments are still on the scene of a structure fire near University and Woodrow Road south of Lubbock. The call came in around 9 p.m. When deputies arrived it appeared the fire was located in the back patio spreading towards...
fox34.com
Lubbock Compact Wins Historic EPA Grant
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Compact Foundation is pleased to announce that, on Nov. 3, 2022, the Lubbock Environmental Action Project (LEAP) was named as an award recipient for $482,960 from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Enhanced Air Quality Monitoring for Communities competitive grant program. These funds will be used to conduct a three-year ambient air quality study—the first of its kind for our area.
fox34.com
Family donates grandmother’s belongings
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is choosing to honor their late grandmother’s dedication to others by offering her belongings at no cost to anyone who needs them. Andrea Cruce says the community was in her grandmother’s heart and the best way to honor her is to give back.
fox34.com
Approaching colder days with holidays around the corner
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather is going to take a colder turn in a few days. Southwesterly warms will help get temperatures into the upper 40s and lows 50s after a chilly start, and Sunday looks to be similar. Monday will warm up to the upper 50s, but a cold...
fox34.com
Serious injuries reported in crash on 327 Spur
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a crash at 6027 Spur 327 in front of Mears Mazda. According to LPD, one person has sustained serious injuries. They could not confirm if the injured person has been transported to the hospital at this time. LPD is expected...
fox34.com
Frenship ISD providing backpacks full of food to help students in need over winter break
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the twelfth year in a row Frenship ISD is providing backpacks full of meals for students and their families, to fight food insecurity over the winter break. Keith Larremore, a member of the Lubbock Rotary Club, has been working with Frenship for more than a...
fox34.com
UPDATED: Two dogs perish in 44th Street fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street. LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. and the fire was extinguished by 4:54 p.m. No injuries were reported, but unfortunately, two dogs...
fox34.com
Some Lubbock stores to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a select few will be open for those who need a last-minute gift or a place to eat. BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS EVE:. Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. United Supermarkets: Open until...
fox34.com
New Deal FD respond to N. Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Fire Department with assistance from EMS and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fire at a mobile home at 14221 North I-27. Emergency responders arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. and found the mobile home engulfed. The residence appeared to...
fox34.com
Lubbock small business owners turn to social media as business slows
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock small businesses are in dire need of customers, reaching out through social media for help. Next to Wild Lark books in Lubbock is the sign of a local brewery that decided to close-up-shop. “We’re not really worried, per se. We’re just cognizant of it and...
fox34.com
Silent Wings hosts Holidays on the Homefront
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In honor of another set of heroes, this weekend you can see and experience how the South Plains Army Airfield prepared for World War 2. Saturday afternoon, the Silent Wings Museum will host Holidays on the Homefront. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the museum will highlight the decades-long effort to salvage and restore gliders that helped liberate Europe.
fox34.com
DPS releases name of victim in fatal Hockley Co. crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland, Texas was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 14 after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of FM 1585 and US Hwy 385. According to a preliminary report provided by DPS, around 6:57 p.m., Granado was traveling westbound on 1585...
