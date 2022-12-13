The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” this holiday season. Starting Friday December 16th, extra patrols will be on St. Clair County roadways looking for drugged and drunk drivers. Under state law, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired. It is also illegal to operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuana. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds and runs through January 1st.

