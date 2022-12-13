Read full article on original website
Work on St. Clair drawbridge begins Monday
Work begins Monday on a frequently traveled drawbridge in St. Clair. The Michigan Department of Transportation is announcing that the M-29 bridge over the Pine River will be the subject of a $1.2 million investment from the state. Drivers can expect single lane closures starting December 19th with full overnight closures planned for the spring. Work includes repair to the hydraulic cylinder, tail lock, and concrete patching on the bridge substructure. MDOT says the work will address mechanical components of the bridge that are necessary for smooth operation during the boating season.
Sheriff’s office to crack down on impaired drivers
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” this holiday season. Starting Friday December 16th, extra patrols will be on St. Clair County roadways looking for drugged and drunk drivers. Under state law, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired. It is also illegal to operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuana. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds and runs through January 1st.
Drug bust nets meth, cocaine, and handgun
A 34 year old from Port Huron is in custody following a drug bust late Tuesday night. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force seized crystal meth with a street value of approximately $40,000 along with what is being described as a dealers quantity of cocaine, digital scales and packaging material. The bust occurred around 11pm Tuesday night at a home in the 1200 block of 9th Street in the City of Port Huron. Additionally a handgun and ammunition was found and confiscated. The suspect, who’s name has not been released, will face multiple charges related possession and sale of drugs as well as a felon in possession of a firearm.
