SpaceX stock defies gravity
Even as demand for private company stock has cratered pretty much across the board this year, there's at least one exception: SpaceX. The big picture: "Pretty much every company we trade is down versus the end of 2021," Glen Anderson, co-founder of Rainmaker Securities, told Axios. "SpaceX is an exception," Anderson said.
Carvana is the poster child for the Fed’s decade
One of the more devastating flame-outs this year has been the near-total collapse in value of Carvana’s stock — and its pile of debt — as a one-time pandemic darling faces a new market reality. Why it matters: It may now seem self-evident that a gimmicky “car...
U.S. launches new "China House" to coordinate Beijing policy
The State Department has created a new Office of China Coordination, or "China House," to coordinate U.S. policies related to the country, the department said in a release Friday. Why it matters: The office aims to manage the United States' competition with China and "advance our vision for an open,...
AI helps the Pentagon sharpen its supply-line game
Nearly 40 years after the movie "WarGames," the Pentagon still relies on manual simulation to plan for some of its most important wartime logistics. One startup — with the backing of a retired general and former defense secretary — is trying to change that. Why it matters: As...
U.S. IPOs are at a 32-year low
2022 will go down as the worst year for U.S. IPOs since 1990. In context: 1990 is when Germany was reunified, Tim Berners-Lee published his proposal for a "World Wide Web" and Kevin McCallister first defeated the Wet Bandits. By the numbers: 74 companies have raised just $8 billion via...
Central banks are dialing back the pace of aggressive rate hikes
The Bank of England and the European Central Bank both raised interest rates by a smaller amount on Thursday — the latest central banks to begin slowing the rapid pace of increases that have come to define the year. Why it matters: Economic policymakers continue to up borrowing costs...
Amazon will publish the next Tomb Raider video game
In one of its boldest steps yet into the big-budget video game industry, Amazon announced today that it will publish the next game in the renowned Tomb Raider franchise. Why it matters: Amazon is still chasing success in an industry where other corporate giants such as Google have poked around and failed.
Historic redlining has enduring impact on power plant siting
A new study connects present-day emissions burdens with historic discrimination in the U.S. housing market more than 80 years ago. Between the lines: It's no secret that environmental health hazards aren't equally distributed, with Americans of color disproportionately exposed to air pollution, but the mechanisms fueling some of these systemic inequities are typically less quantified.
Researchers tout alternative to protect encrypted data from quantum
In the race to protect data from encryption-breaking quantum technology, two researchers are pushing a faster, more effective way to secure government secrets in a post-quantum future. Driving the news: Pursuing a fragmented, yet still encrypted, data storage scheme might be the best bet companies have now to get ahead...
Goldman Sachs layoffs planned: Thousands of workers to lose jobs
Goldman Sachs is poised to lay off several thousand employees as the bank preps for an uncertain economic environment in 2023, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: The move is emblematic of the newly cautionary approach that companies are taking as they head into...
Stocks slump in delayed Fed reaction
Stocks slumped for a second straight day as investors and traders limped to the end of a big week of news on inflation and interest rates. Driving the news: The S&P 500 fell by 2.5% on Thursday, its steepest stumble since Nov. 2. The interest-rate-sensitive Nasdaq composite dropped 3.2%, likewise...
