Sports scores, highlights: Case girls hoops win season opener, Atlantis Charter boys falls

The winter high school season is underway for Fall River area teams.

Take a look at highlights from Monday's local high school action:

Girls Basketball: Joseph Case vs. West Bridgewater

SCORE: Joseph Case 64, West Bridgewater 45

LOCATION: Joseph Case

DATE: Dec. 12

RECORD: Joseph Case, 1-0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cardinals won their season opener at home against non-league opponent West Bridgewater. Senior Brooke Orton led the way for Case with a game-high 21 points and six steals. Senior Jamie Moniz chipped in with 14 points and five assists while Gianna Lupo finished with 12 points. Liberty Gazaille contributed nine points and 10 rebounds in the win.

NEXT UP: The Cardinals travel to Bourne on Friday.

Boys basketball: Atlantis Charter at Bristol-Plymouth

SCORE: Bristol-Plymouth 78, Atlantis Charter 56

LOCATION: Bristol-Plymouth

DATE: Dec. 12

RECORD: Atlantis Charter, 1-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Tritons lost their first game of the season, falling to Bristol-Plymouth on the road. Angel Martinez netted a team-high 19 points, including two three-pointers. Karter Perreira added 10 points while Miguel PImental added seven points, including a three-pointer.

NEXT UP: The Tritons host Diman on Wednesday.

